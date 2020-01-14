Jessica Henwick & Mamoudou Athie on ‘Underwater’ & Why Oceans Are Scary

With director William Eubank’s (The Signal) Underwater now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Jessica Henwick & Mamoudou Athie to talk about making the sci-fi thriller. As you probably know from the trailers, Kristen Stewart is part of an underwater research team that’s forced to scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Unlike a lot of films that set up the situation with a lot of foreshadowing and character development, Underwater begins with Stewart brushing her teeth and almost immediately the shit hits the fan. It’s a 90-minute non-stop thriller. If you’re afraid of the unexplored regions of the ocean, you might want to skip this film. Underwater was written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad and also stars Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., and T.J. Miller.

During the interview, Jessica Henwick & Mamoudou Athie talked about if they can still go swimming in the ocean, why Henwick doesn’t like it when people swim in a hotel pool when it’s next to the ocean, why filming Underwater was challenging, and more. In addition, with Henwick rumored to be in The Matrix 4 and Athie returning for Jurassic World 3, I try and get each of them to talk about the projects.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jessica Henwick & Mamoudou Athie: