With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Jessica Henwick about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, she talked about what surprised her about working with director Lana Wachowski, how she is afraid of heights and what it was like filming the sequence where her character has to jump off a building, what it meant being part of a Matrix movie, some of her pinch me moments on set, how if you look close you might see her and Tom Hardy in the background in the San Francisco scenes, and more. In addition, Henwick talks about why she wanted to be part of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, why she’s excited for people to see the Russo brothers The Gray Man, and how people will be surprised at the films sense of humor.

Since Wachowski and Warner Bros. have done a great job at not revealing what happens in the film, I’ll just say The Matrix Resurrections continues the story of the first three films (if you don’t remember the sequels you might want to read or watch a recap) and brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, ahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections are Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The Matrix Resurrections is co-written by Lana Wachowski, alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Watch what Jessica Henwick had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. If you missed my interview with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss where they talked about how John Wick director Chad Stahelski ended up in the movie you might want to check it out.

What did it mean being part of a Matrix movie and what were some of her pinch me moments on set?

What surprised her about working with Lana Wachowski?

What was it like filming some of the action scenes?

How she is afraid of heights and what it was like filming the sequence where her character has to jump off a building.

Did she have a lot of deleted scenes?

How at the beginning of the shoot they were filming the part of the climax where she wasn’t involved and how she would go to the set to watch filming.

How if you look closely you might see her and Tom Hardy in the background.

What can she say about Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 and the Russo brothers The Gray Man?

