They also reveal what they’re most excited for audiences to see in the film.

With the Russo brothers’s The Gray Man now playing in select movie theaters and streaming on Netflix starting July 22, I recently spoke to Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page about making the movie. In the film, they both play CIA agents trying to recover something damaging to the agency, and one of them is willing to do anything to get it back.

During the interview, they talked about why they loved working with Dhanush and Julia Butters, why they were happy to not fight Ryan Gosling’s character in the movie, how most people will have no idea they shot a lot of The Gray Man on a soundstage in Long Beach, and revealed what they’re looking forward to audiences seeing.

While you have a lot of choices on what to do with your time, if you’re thinking about seeing The Gray Man, I strongly recommend watching it in a movie theater if it’s playing where you live. The Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans led action thriller is loaded with cool fight scenes and nine action set pieces that look fantastic on the big screen.

The Gray Man was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

The Gray Man was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page