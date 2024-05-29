The Big Picture Krysten Ritter's Instagram post sparked fan speculation that she would be returning for Daredevil: Born Again.

Jessica Jones' future remains uncertain, despite fan enthusiasm. Ritter enjoys the positive reaction to her tease, but denies any hidden messages.

David Tennant is also open to returning as Kilgrave in a new Jessica Jones project.

As anticipation builds for the return of Charlie Cox and many of his old Daredevil colleagues in the MCU's spiritual successor Daredevil: Born Again, speculation remains about other members of Netflix's The Defenders saga. Set photos have already shown Jon Bernthal back in the saddle as The Punisher, but it has been years since audiences have last seen Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Finn Jones's Iron Fist, or Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones despite the shows' integration into the main timeline. There's no shortage of love for the series and their title characters, though the buzz around the latter caught fire earlier this year when Ritter took to Instagram wearing Jessica's "Save Our Souls" shirt with a sly caption saying "IYKYK." Despite hopes that she might once again join forces with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, she insists that it was all for fun.

Ritter sat down with Collider's Christina Radish for a discussion about the upcoming Orphan Black: Echoes, in which she plays the main character Lucy who sets off in search of her memories after everything was erased in an experiment. During the conversation, however, she was asked about her Jessica Jones tease and whether it meant anything about the character's future. She picked a rather conspicuous time to post such a photo, as filming had just resumed on Daredevil: Born Again around that time, leading to speculation that she'd make her first proper MCU appearance. When asked if she knew the firestorm it would cause online, she told Radish, "No, I didn’t. I have the shirt. It’s a great t-shirt. It's one of my favorites and I was wearing it. I was like, 'Oh, cute! Is anyone gonna recognize my shirt?' But yeah, I did notice that it made some waves. That was fun."

While she insisted that it was a mere coincidence and not a hint that she'd be back on the case, the reaction to the potential return of the superhero-turned-private detective was none nonetheless heartening for Ritter. "Oh, totally," she responded when asked if the fan response made her happy. "And that means a lot to me, as well. The character means so much to me, as well. It’s funny that one little thoughtless Instagram story of my cute t-shirt that I love [got that reaction]."

What Was 'Jessica Jones' About?

Jessica Jones was the second series to be released in the Defenders saga and, like the original Daredevil before it, earned rave reviews with an 83% cumulative score on Rotten Tomatoes across three seasons. It began with Jones rebuilding her life after the end of her brief superhero career when the mind-controlling villain Kilgrave (David Tennant) caused her to kill someone. Haunted by PTSD from the tragic incident, she helps those in similar situations to hers, like Hope Shlottman (Erin Moriarty), as a private detective in New York City, only to go on the hunt for Kilgrave when he re-emerges from the shadows. The series was created by co-showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, who is also well known for her work on the Twilight films.

For what it's worth, Ritter's co-star Tennant is down to return for a new Jones-centric project. He's expressed interest in reprising his role as Kilgrave on multiple occasions, including earlier this year at the BAFTA Awards where he said, via Covered Geekly, "I'd love to do Kilgrave again, yeah Kilgrave would be great. Yeah, that would be good, wouldn’t it? I mean... he did very much get his neck broken, he was very dead... but never say never in the Marvel Universe." For now, however, Daredevil: Born Again is the project for Defenders fans to look forward to, as it plans to build on where the Netflix series left off with Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer among those returning alongside Cox and Bernthal.

All episodes of Jessica Jones are available to stream now on Disney+. Check out our full guide for more on Daredevil: Born Again as it moves closer to release.

