While fans anxiously anticipated the release of Daredevil: Born Again, which is set for release on Disney+ on March 4, another hero who exploded in popularity after getting their own Netflix show is pining for a revival. During a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter was asked her thoughts on returning to Marvel to reprise her role as Jessica Jones, and she gave quite an interesting response. Earlier this year, MCU Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum said he’d like to see Jessica Jones return to the MCU, but declined to elaborate any further. When asked about Winderbaum's comments and if she had any interest in reprising her role as Jessica Jones in the MCU, Ritter had this to say:

"Brad Winderbaum said that? That's really exciting to hear. Isn't that the guy who makes the call? Come on, Brad! Let's get it going. Let's do it. I'll be ready."

It’s hard to argue with this logic; something with Winderbaum’s position at Marvel is certainly in a place of power to at least get the ball rolling on something like this, if not get the series entirely off the ground himself. Everything at Marvel has to go through Kevin Feige before it goes into production, but with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil coming back to topline his own series that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is also confirmed to appear in, there’s no reason Marvel can’t bring back Jessica Jones in some capacity, be it a guest-starring role or to lead a new show. Mike Colter has expressed less interest in returning to the MCU than Ritter, stating that, while he’ll always have love for the character, he'd be fine with someone else taking on the mantle, but his phone line is still always open.

What Else Is Coming to Disney+ From Marvel in 2025?

Marvel will open the year on Disney+ with the animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, and follow it with Daredevil: Born Again on March 4. Ironheart is the next project to follow Daredevil, and it will begin streaming on June 2 ahead of Eyes of Wakanda, another animated series debuting on August 6. Marvel Zombies will kick off spooky season on Disney+ on October 3, and Wonder Man will close out the year in December, but it does not have an official release date.

There has been no official announcement of Krysten Ritter’s return to the MCU as Jessica Jones, but stay tuned to Collider where we’ll deliver you the news first if there is. You can also watch all three seasons of Jessica Jones streaming exclusively on Disney+.

