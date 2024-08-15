Although mostly known for her astounding work and morally questionable characters in American Horror Story, Jessica Lange had already carved out a remarkable career long before she captivated newer audiences. The Oscar-winning star began her acting career in 1976 with her debut in the film King Kong, which launched and catapulted Lange into the spotlight. Over the years, the iconic actor made her way to the top, gathering many accolades, including two Academy Awards and three Primetime Emmy Awards, under her belt.

While many of Lange's best acting efforts come from her outstanding work in television, there is no denying that she is also quite the movie star, managing to capture the audience's attention with her undeniable charm, charisma, and talents. An incredibly versatile actress, Lange has brought to life many emotionally complex women, partaking in several exciting projects, whether tragic dramas like A Streetcar Named Desire or psychological thrillers such as Cape Fear.

10 'A Streetcar Named Desire' (1995)

Director: Glenn Jordan

This Glenn Jordan remake of the original 1951 movie, which was in turn an adaptation of Tennessee Williams' 1947 Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name, centers on the destruction of a lonely New Orleans widow (wonderfully played by Lange) by her outspoken and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski (Alec Baldwin).

A Streetcar Named Desire may not be Lange's most famous picture. However, her efforts as the three-dimensional Blanche are certainly noteworthy, especially considering how emotionally complex her character is. Aside from the strong acting, including Baldwin, John Goodman, and Diane Lane, Jordan's TV take on the timeless classic play has earned praise for its incredible production design that pays tribute to 1940s New Orleans and top-notch score.

9 'The Postman Always Rings Twice' (1981)

Director: Bob Rafelson

Adapted from James M. Cain's 1934 novel, this Bob Rafelson neo-noir is the perfect pick for fans of erotic thrillers and crime dramas. The story focuses on the steamy relationship between the wife of a roadside diner proprietor and a rootless drifter (the iconic Jack Nicholson), illustrating their growing bond as they conspire to murder her Greek husband.

Lange and Nicholson's performances alone make The Postman Always Rings Twice worth checking out. While the two shine every time they're sharing the big screen (their electrifying chemistry is worth a mention), each delivers impeccable individual performances, with Lange's convincing and sensual portrayal of protagonist Cora elevating Rafelson's film to higher grounds. Furthermore, The Postman Always Rings Twice is notable for its great writing and direction, delivering an evolving and unconventional love story that intrigues audiences.

8 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Director: Bob Fosse

In Bob Fosse's All That Jazz, Roy Scheider is Joe Gideon, a womanizing dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker fueled by drugs in the process of casting the chorus and staging the dance numbers for his latest Broadway show starring ex-wife Audrey Paris (Leland Palmer). What's more, this genre-bending dark comedy movie is based on aspects of Fosse's real life and career.

An acclaimed picture from the get-go (although a bold and ambitious movie that broke ground when it was released), Fosse's All That Jazz endures as a highly enjoyable film these days. Aside from the universal themes of mortality and identity that it tackles, part of what also makes the Oscar-winning film an impressive picture that still holds up is the astounding acting, namely from Scheider, who delivers a tour-de-force in this unexpected role. The ever-elegant Lange, who appears in dreamlike sequences as a symbolic representation of death, is also worth praising for her haunting and pivotal role, even if the movie is not entirely centered around her.

All That Jazz Release Date December 20, 1979 Runtime 123 Minutes

7 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Directed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the wild Cape Fear is an engaging psychological thriller centering around a convicted rapist (Robert De Niro in a chilling performance) released from prison after a fourteen-year sentence. He seeks revenge on the lawyer (Nick Nolte) who defended him and starts stalking his family.

Lange's performance in this Scorsese epic as the wife of Sam Bowden adds depth to its narrative, as she perfectly embodies the tension that comes with seeing her family's safety threatened. Although De Niro is the main attraction in this Scorsese flick, the American Horror Story star partakes in many of the movie's memorable moments, with her chemistry with Nolte also adding a layer of authenticity to the story. It's also worth noting that Cape Fear also features memorable dialogue and Scorsese's incredible direction, which is always elevated by its visual style.

6 'Music Box' (1989)

Director: Costa-Gavras

Directed by Costa-Gavras, Music Box also focuses on a lawyer: this time, audiences are introduced to Lange's Ann Talbot, who is quick to stand up for her father (Armin Mueller-Stahl) after he is accused of war crimes following the release of some secret WWII records by the Russians. However, there is more to the case than she suspects.

The perfect pick for legal drama enjoyers, this 1980 movie has compelled many through its examination of moral ambiguity, justice, and the lengths we are willing to go to for our family. At its core, Music Box works like an intriguing character study filled with tension and built on a well-crafted, gripping atmosphere, with Lange delivering a nuanced central performance that even earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

5 'Sweet Dreams' (1985)

Director: Karel Reisz

In this biographical drama, Lange plays none other than the velvet-voiced country music singer Patsy Cline, who passed away in a tragic plane crash while at the peak of her career and fame. The film focuses on her personal struggles and her relationship with her husband, Charlie Dick, played by Ed Harris.

Although the physical similarities between Lange and Cline are questionable, the latter does a formidable job of paying homage to the iconic music star. Lange delivers a tour-de-force, authentic performance that is assuredly one of the movie's most praised and strongest elements. It may not be Lange's career best. However, it is a film worth watching, especially for the way it pays tribute to one of the biggest legends in country music.

4 'Blue Sky' (1994)

Director: Tony Richardson

Combining the drama and romance genres, Tony Richardson's Blue Sky is set during the 1960s and centers around Carly (Lange), who feels stuck in her role as a military wife, and her husband Hank (Tommy Lee Jones). The two move with their two daughters to an isolated army base only to become part of a cover-up involving nuclear bomb tests.

Lange has always excelled at bringing conflicted roles to life, and her Oscar-winning performance in Blue Sky makes her character's relatable struggle with feeling trapped in a relationship resonate with viewers, coming across as a likable and three-dimensional character despite her flaws. The emotionally charged direction by Richardson, in addition to the movie's writing and complex themes, make it a worthwhile watch.

3 'Grey Gardens' (2009)

Director: Michael Sucsy

A TV movie like the previously mentioned A Streetcar Named Desire, Michael Sucsy's 2009 biography drama centers around the lives of Edwig Bouvier Beale (Lange) and her daughter Edith Bouvier Beale (Drew Barrymore), aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Jeanne Tripplehorn).

Grey Gardens is an entertaining made-for-TV film that provides audiences with insight into the lives of these eccentric personalities, the complex mother-daughter relationship they shared, and the downfall of their mansion in East Hampton. When it was released, Grey Gardens received a good amount of critical acclaim, including six Primetime Emmy Awards, one of which was for Lange's astounding efforts. It was definitely a role that stands out in the star's filmography mostly because of how believably she embodied the character.

2 'Tootsie' (1982)

Director: Sydney Pollack

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Sydney Pollack's high-concept comedy-drama follows an unsuccessful New York actor with a bad reputation who, in hopes of getting out of constant unemployment, attempts to pass as a woman to get a role in a hospital soap. Although he does find success and respect, his new life eventually becomes too chaotic.

Nominated for ten Academy Awards, Tootsie is certainly a fan-favorite in Jessica Lange's body of work. In fact, Lange herself even took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her top-notch performance as the sweet and warm actress Julie Nichols, who befriends Dorothy. A commercial success on top of being a critical one, Pollack's 1980s rom-com is in equal amounts entertaining and funny, featuring clever physical humor and witty dialogue.

1 'Frances' (1982)

Director: Graeme Clifford

Lange steps into the shoes of doomed Hollywood actor Frances Farmer in this gripping Graeme Clifford movie. It centers around the star's rise to fame in the 1930s and 1940s, depicting the tragic turn her life took after she was blacklisted by Hollywood. It also illustrates France's battle with mental health.

Lange delivers what some consider to be her most powerful and defining performance to date in this 1982 biography; she perfectly captures the complexities that made Farmer who she was, providing audiences with an unforgettable, raw, and intense tour-de-force guaranteed to leave an imprint on viewers. Kim Stanley was also incredible in Frances and even earned an Academy Award nomination. Those intrigued by the pressures of stardom and the cruelty that comes with it may want to check this complex character study.

