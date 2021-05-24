Gaslight, the upcoming television adaptation of QCODE’s hit podcast, has cast its leads. Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe will star as Danny, a woman who mysteriously vanishes at the end of high school.

The series picks up years later, when Danny unexpectedly drops in on her old best friend, Becca (played by Kelsey Asbille, who had memorable turns in Yellowstone and Season 4 of Fargo). Marc Rissmann (The Man in High Castle) and Will Dalton (Loving) also star.

Image via FX

RELATED: Jessica Rothe on the 80s Aesthetic of 'Valley Girl' and the Status of 'Happy Death Day 3'

The series is based on Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s podcast of the same name, which itself boasted an impressive cast. Asbille will reprise her role as Becca, but Chloë Grace Moretz originally voiced Danny. The podcast voice cast also included Taran Killam, John Gallagher Jr., Penelope Ann Miller, Chris Ellis and Amandla Stenberg.

Joris-Payrafitte, whose previous directorial efforts include 2016’s Sundance Film Festival darling As You Are and 2019’s Dreamland, will direct the series. He’ll also executive produce, alongside Rothe, Asbille, Moretz (and brother Trevor Moretz), as well as The Irishman producer Emma Koskoff. New Regency is financing the project, marking their second collaboration with QCODE, after The Edge Of Sleep, announced last month.

This could be a fun role for Rothe, who has shown a lot of range recently in projects like All My Life and Amazon’s Utopia. When Collider spoke with the actress last year, she expressed interest in playing a female version of Walter White, and this part certainly has the “dark secrets” elements of that role. It’ll be particularly interesting to see how her interpretation differs from Moretz’s.

Production on Gaslight is set to begin this June. Check out the official synopsis below:

Everyone thought Danny (Rothe) had gone missing. Towards the end of senior year she vanished one night leaving everyone confused and devastated...including her closest friend in the world Becca (Asbille). GASLIGHT picks up years later when late one night while Becca, her new husband and their baby son are having dinner, they get a visitor. It’s Danny. Inexplicably after all these years of no contact or explanation she’s returned. She’s looking to reconnect. As we learn more about her and her boyfriend Ben we soon come to realize there’s something much darker and more sinister at play.

KEEP READING: The Best Time Loops of Film, TV, and Video Games

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Flash': We've Got Our First Official Look at Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen on The CW Jordan Fisher is the vibrant young speedster pulled from the comics in this first official image.

Read Next