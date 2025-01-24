Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have announced their divorce after 14 years of being together and a decade-long wedding on January 13th. But their split was seen coming a long time before the couple even announced. All the hints dropped by the two suggested it was on the cards, whether it was being spotted without the rings or Jessica posting on Instagram earlier in November saying, "This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

The former host of reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica confirmed to PEOPLE that they have been living 'separately' while going through the painful phase in their marriage. They both have three children together, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. Jessica told TMZ, "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The Divorce was Long Coming for Jessica and Eric

Image via Jessica's official Instagram: @jessicasimpson

They have also been counseling together but "trust issues" between the two have made them more distanced than ever. A source reported to US Weekly how they have had enough "ups and downs and want different things." As reported in US Weekly, the trust issues between the two stemmed from the fact that Johnson was spotted flirting with other women in the bar.

Jessica was previously married to Nick Lachey and Keri D'Angelo however her separation from Eric, as per one of the people from her circle, comes from being unhappy in the marriage. Seeing Jessica's turbulent dating and marriage history in the past, it would be fair to speculate that she is very careful with these things and wouldn't take any of this lightly. Even the source confirmed that "Jessica is not [the type of] woman to put up with anything."

Another reason for their separation might be their differing careers and finding stability and support from one another. Jessica has been 7 years sober now and while focusing on her sobriety, she is also working on her music and focusing on that again. She had previously lived in Los Angelas while being married to Eric, but in 2023, she moved her kids to Nashville to pursue her music career. However, the constant back and forth has caused distance between her family and her career, especially with Eric.

Jessica is 'Lawyering Up' to Save Her $200 Million Fortune

Jessica revealed she signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Eric Johnson in 2014, and it is working in her favor as her net worth was reported to be $200 million in 2022. This decision also came after she separated from her first husband, Nick. Simpson met the former NFL tight end in 2010 and was engaged six months later. “We connected over both being divorced and having our hearts broken, and knowing who we wanted for the rest of our lives”, she explained.

It has now been reported that Jessica is lawyering up to protect her fortune so that Eric does not try to come for her fortune and wealth and take his share when a prenup has already been signed. As per an insider who reported to Radaronline, "Jess has contacted a lawyer because her fortune eclipses Eric's $10m, and she fears he'll move to try and grab half of her pot." This is not an easy time for either of them and their family, keeping in mind that their youngest child is only 5. However, their fans are definitely eyeing what's next in this divorce journey and what this entails for their futures. Fans of Jessica Simpson can watch her on her 2003 reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which is available to stream on Plex.

