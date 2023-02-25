There’s something special about the way Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence can tell a story, not just with its lead but with an entire ensemble. As they have done so effectively with Ted Lasso, a show that has seen every character receive time in the spotlight and all fleshed out in a proper manner, the same has been done with their latest endeavor, Shrinking. With a premise that flips the norm on its head — a group of therapists who are all seeking help in some capacity in their own life — there has to be a strong cast to convince the audience of this narrative and there’s no doubt through six episodes that Jason Segel and the cast around him are excelling in just that regard. With nearly every character having some type of interaction with each other, there are many pairs that stand out with their chemistry, but perhaps the most surprising duo and the one that stands out the most in every scene they’re in together is the one between Paul (Harrison Ford) and Gaby (Jessica Williams). Shrinking took two opposites in Paul and Gaby, a pair that on paper shouldn’t work, and scripted a journey with these two that is so endearing and humorous. Together, this pair epitomizes everything this show does right. What makes this bond between Paul and Gaby so special is because of their differences, they’re able to play off one another in ways other characters can’t.

Who They Are as Individuals

Before looking at how they play off one another, it’s best to remember what the show has demonstrated these two characters to be on their own. When we first meet Paul, he takes on the role of the stubborn, cranky old man in the office, the veteran of the group whose seen it all and doesn’t want to waste his time. Gaby is the jovial one of the bunch, and while her backstory isn’t dug into much, viewers see her begin as a married woman before eventually separating from her briefly shown husband just a few episodes later. Gaby gets along with everyone and there isn’t a single person on the show who she hasn’t interacted with, whether it be Jimmy’s daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell) or Jimmy’s patient, Sean (Luke Tennie). Whenever she’s in conversation, it’s bound to be one filled with jokes. Paul is much more reserved, but the show does a good job of showing him loosening up with each passing episode, as he serves as a mentor of sorts to Jimmy’s daughter. There’s still a large gap between where Gaby and Paul are at in their respective lives and personalities, but a bridge is slowly built from the moment they truly start to forge a connection outside the office.

Opening Each Other Up to a New World

There’s a scene in the fourth episode where Paul finally takes Gaby up on her offer to drive him to work after realizing his deteriorating health was hindering his driving. Going in as reluctant as he possibly could, Gaby softens him up with her humor, eventually getting him to enjoy his morning drive with her as evident in him requesting her to “play that song I like” as the two are then seen harmonizing to Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning.” It’s a side of Paul that no one else brings out, as much as Segel’s Jimmy attempts to do, and highlights how Gaby has the ability to relate to him in ways no one else can. The show even jokes about how private Paul is in the second episode when Jimmy and Gaby get on him about how they know nothing about him, never met his daughter or have never been inside his house. If this show has proven anything, it’s that foreshadowing is its cup of tea, and it’s likely at some point this private barrier he keeps between his home life and his work life will come down. With Gaby being the one who picks him up for work now, it’s likely that she eventually is the one between her and Jimmy who learns a little more about his home life.

While the humorous side that Gaby brings out in Paul is enough to warrant these two being the most lovable friendship in Shrinking, what makes them stand out above the others is the layers they can peel back with one another. Episode 5 sees Paul approaching Gaby for advice, something this callous character seemingly never would have done through the first couple of episodes. Paul clearly is seen feeling uncomfortable doing this as he attempts to crack jokes when he first walks in about her “child’s computer with the stickers” on it. Gaby knows this is out of the ordinary for him as he usually only talked about other patients with Jimmy, but because of their slight fracture, he’s turning to Gaby. Even though it’s because of this, it is still a moment that shows how far these two have come in their friendship. It’s quite a change from when these two are first shown interacting when Gaby is seen filling up her water bottle while humming and Paul looks on in annoyance, eventually telling her “that’s too much water.” As standoffish as he was in the beginning with her, he’s now just as welcoming of her, and it makes for a much more entertaining narrative.

With the direction that the end of the sixth episode went, there’s no telling what the ramifications will be moving forward. With Jimmy and Gaby sharing a kiss, the latter will likely have to seek advice on how to proceed in this tricky situation considering Jimmy’s dead wife was her best friend. She could turn to Liz (Christa Miller), though she may be unreliable in keeping a secret, which means Paul could be the one she goes to. After all, Paul just went to her for advice, and it would see fit if she returns the favor. If that’s the case, it’d be yet another major step forward for these two’s budding friendship.

