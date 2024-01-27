Since her debut on the musical theater competition series I'd Do Anything, Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley has proven herself to be an immensely talented and interesting performer. After almost a decade in theater and television, Buckley made her live-action feature film debut in Beast (2017) with a performance that instantly put her on the map as a rising talent. With her ability to act in a variety of different accents, her musical talent, and her subtle performances, Jessie Buckley has steadily grown in recognition and has acted in a great variety of genres.

In less than 10 years, Jessie Buckley has become an immensely popular actor, boasting a varied and interesting resume of mainstream and indie projects. With the recent announcement that Jessie Buckley is slated to star in Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming Bride of Frankenstein movie, these are her best movies so far.

10 'Fingernails' (2023)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Fingernails is a sci-fi romance movie co-written and directed by Christos Nikou that takes place in a near-future where romantic love can be scientifically tested using DNA extracted from participants' fingernails. Jessie Buckley stars as Anna, a woman who begins questioning her supposedly compatible relationship after developing strong feelings for her coworker at the 'Love Institute' testing facility. The cast all give strong performances, with Oscar winner Riz Ahmed giving a subtle and charming performance as Amir, Anna's colleague and crush, and Jeremy Allen White, star of the acclaimed TV series The Bear portraying the protagonist's long-term partner Ryan.

Fingernails explores themes of true love, destiny, and ambiguity. Although largely grounded in realistic interpersonal dynamics, the film uses its science fiction premise to question whether it is more important to follow one's feelings or empirical data, as well as interrogating whether a person can feel equally about multiple partners. Although the film has been criticized for its screenplay, its intriguing philosophical questions, and strong characterization make it well worth a watch.

9 'The Courier' (2020)

Directed by Tim O'Connor

Written by Tom O'Connor and directed by Dominic Cooke, The Courier is a spy drama based on the true story of Greville Wynne, a businessman recruited by the CIA to smuggle information about the Soviet government out of Moscow in the 1960s. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Wynne and the film follows his experiences in espionage as well as exploring the dynamics between him and his wife Sheila (Jessie Buckley) and Soviet official turned spy source Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze).

The film was praised by critics for its tension and thrills, as well as for Cumberbatch and Ninidze's central performances. As identified by Charlotte O'Sullivan, writing for the London Evening Standard, much of the film hinges on the intense and precarious relationship between Wynne and Penkovsky - the two men sharing a deeply special bond. Although nothing groundbreaking in terms of spy movies, The Courier is nevertheless an exhilarating and well-acted film.

The Courier Release Date March 19, 2021 Director Dominic Cooke Cast Vladimir Chuprikov , Merab Ninidze , James Schofield , Fred Haig , Emma Penzina , Mariya Mironova , Benedict Cumberbatch Runtime 112 minutes

8 'Misbehaviour' (2020)

Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe

Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe from a screenplay by Gaby Chiappe and Rebecca Frayn, Misbehaviour is a feminist biopic with both comedic and dramatic sensibilities. Focusing on the real events of the 1970 Miss World protest, Misbehaviour tackles issues of second-wave feminism and intersectionality through the stories of feminist activists and pageant contestants. Refreshingly, despite its primary focus on its white protagonist - feminist Sally Alexander, portrayed by Keira Knightley - the film also explores the racial implications of the protests and pageant through the perspective of eventual winner Jennifer Hosten (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who discusses the positive effect representation can have on Black women and girls globally.

As well as featuring a charming performance from Jessie Buckley as feminist activist Jo Robinson, the film is also considered one of Keira Knightley's best. Knightley's performance as Sally is extremely strong, playing to her greatest strengths as an actor as her character gains confidence in and passion for her cause. Misbehaviour is an extremely pleasant watch, providing a light-hearted yet thoughtful take on an important event in women's history.

7 Judy (2019)

Directed by Rupert Goold

Adapted from Peter Quilter's play End of the Rainbow, Judy is a biopic drama written by Tom Edge and directed by Rupert Goold. Featuring a critically acclaimed lead performance from Renee Zellweger, the film focuses on a complicated time towards the end of Judy Garland's life, exploring her battles with substance use and her troubled relationship with her fame. Cutting between Judy's adulthood and adolescence, the film examines the ways in which she was exploited throughout her career and the ways that this mistreatment stunted her emotional growth, while also celebrating what a fabulous performer she was.

Jessie Buckley shines in her supporting role as Garland's British assistant, Rosalyn, who is tasked with attempting to keep the star organized and prepared for performances. Due to Judy's struggles against her demons, her relationship with those around her - especially her professional contacts like Rosalyn - are portrayed as fraught and complicated. Striking a strong balance between portraying Judy's pain and her triumphs, the film is a sensitively-told biopic with an electrifying lead performance and featuring show-stopping musical numbers.

6 Men (2022)

Directed by Alex Garland

Written and directed by visionary filmmaker Alex Garland, Men is a surreal British folk horror film about Harper (Jessie Buckley), a woman with a traumatic past who decides to vacation in a quiet English village. However, Harper's peaceful vacation is interrupted by pervasive harassment and misogyny from the village's residents, all of whom are portrayed by Rory Kinnear. As implied by its title, Men is largely concerned with issues of gender dynamics and patriarchy and much of the film's horror is derived from the lack of safety Harper experiences as the lone woman in the village.

Culminating in a gruesome and lengthy body horror sequence, the film is highly metaphorical and revolves around the idea of patriarchal dominance repeatedly birthing more misogyny through generations in a vicious and cruel cycle. Like much of Garland's work, the film uses isolation to simultaneously intensify its levels of threat and to facilitate Harper's self-actualization. Buckley and Kinnear both give phenomenal performances in the film, with Kinnear's ability to portray multiple distinct - yet always horrible - characters in the film being especially impressive.

Men Release Date May 20, 2022 Director Alex Garland Cast Jessie Buckley , Rory Kinnear Runtime 100

5 Beast (2017)

Directed by Michael Pearce

Written and directed by Michael Pearce, Beast is a dark fairytale thriller. Set on the island of Jersey, the film follows Moll (Jessie Buckley), a troubled but caring woman, as she begins a relationship with a mysterious man named Pascal (Johnny Flynn) who has a bad reputation and a dark past. As a serial killer terrorizes the island and suspicion falls on Pascal, Moll is forced to consider whether she and her partner truly know each other.

Beast tells a complicated and dark love story that forces audiences to question their own judgments and perceptions as its twists unravel. Buckley and Flynn have electric chemistry with one another and the film's beautiful cinematography brings its thrills and romance to life. Receiving critical acclaim due to its strong performances, gorgeous scenery, and intelligent screenplay, Beast - as the film that launched Jessie Buckley to stardom - is essential to her career.

Beast (2017) Release Date September 9, 2017 Director Michael Pearce Cast Jessie Buckley , Johnny Flynn , Geraldine James Runtime 106

4 The Lost Daughter (2021)

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Adapted from Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel, The Lost Daughter is a psychological drama written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film follows Leda (Olivia Colman), a professor, as she vacations in Greece and becomes entangled in the life of Nina (Dakota Johnson), a struggling young mother. Leda deeply identifies with Nina's troubles, feeling significant maternal guilt over the way she raised her two daughters and reflecting on her past.

The film presents Leda's story through flashbacks to her younger self (Jessie Buckley) that subvert myths of 'perfect' motherhood and instead show Leda to be a flawed, overworked, and incredibly human character. Buckley and Colman's performances are immaculate - as incarnations of the same character, they completely feel like the same person, with Buckley replicating Colman's voice and mannerisms perfectly. The Lost Daughter is a striking debut feature for Gyllenhaal and a beautifully pessimistic look at motherhood.

3 I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

Adapted from Iain Reid's 2016 novel, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a surrealist psychological drama written and directed by Charlie Kaufman. On the surface, the film presents itself as a story about an unnamed young woman (Jessie Buckley) traveling with her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons) to meet his parents (portrayed by David Thewlis and Toni Collette) while she reconsiders her investment in the relationship. However, as the film progresses, it becomes increasingly strange and metaphorical, later revealing itself to have a different and far more existential meaning entirely.

The film is often deeply uncomfortable and at times mind-bending, exploring themes of regret, maladaptive daydreaming, and philosophical questions. Both Buckley and Plemons are fantastic in the lead roles, committing wholly to the film's fantastical demands with their varied and dedicated performances. With its constant twists and turns, striking visuals, and pervasive melancholic atmosphere, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a truly unique and beautiful film and without a doubt one of Buckley's best projects.

2 Wild Rose (2018)

Directed by Tom Harper

Written by Nicole Taylor and directed by Tom Harper, Wild Rose is a musical-drama film. The film follows Rose-Lynn (Jessie Buckley), a young mother and aspiring country music star, as she is released from prison and begins on her journey toward fulfilling her dreams. The film explores Rose-Lynn's relationship with her children and her own mother (Julie Walters) as well as her dynamic with her kind and encouraging employer Susannah (Sophie Okonedo).

Wild Rose is an emotional and gorgeous character study of its protagonist, with Jessie Buckley giving an unforgettable lead performance. Her fantastic singing voice and vulnerability make it impossible not to root for Rose-Lynn despite her flaws and troubled past, with her every success being greatly satisfying. Showcasing all of Buckley's best talents as both an actress and musician, Wild Rose is one of the best films in her filmography.

Wild Rose Release Date September 8, 2018 Director Tom Harper Cast Jessie Buckley , Sophie Okonedo , Julie Walters Runtime 101

1 Women Talking (2022)

Directed by Sarah Polley

Adapted from the novel by Miriam Toewes, Women Talking is a drama film written and directed by Sarah Polley and based on real events. The film takes place over one day in a remote Mennonite colony as a group of women discuss and debate how to respond to the serial rapes inflicted upon the women and children of the colony (as well as Melvin, a young trans man portrayed by August Winter). Women Talking is unflinching and brutal in its discussion of the topic but tastefully avoids directly depicting the sexual violence central to the plot, instead focusing on the perspectives and stories of the survivors.

The film received critical acclaim, with Polley winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2023 Academy Awards. Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw, and Jessie Buckley, Women Talking is an acting triumph. Buckley's character Mariche, in particular, is beautifully characterized, oscillating between displaying coldness and fury to compassion and vulnerability. Powerful and empathetic, Women Talking is a phenomenal film and arguably Jessie Buckley's best.

