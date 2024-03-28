The Big Picture New casting for Netflix's medical drama Pulse includes Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, and Jessy Yates.

The series stars Justina Machado, who plays a politically-savvy doctor.

The show, created by Zoe Robyn and executive produced by Carlton Cuse, follows the staff of Miami's Level 1 Trauma Center.

Casting is complete for Pulse, Netflix's first original medical procedural drama starring Justina Machado, Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell with the news that Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, and Jessy Yates have been added to the main cast, Deadline reports.

Machado was revealed as the first series regular during the announcement. She plays Natalie Cruz, officially described as a brilliant and politically-savvy doctor, who oversees both administration and medicine in her role as the Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine. Fitzgerald plays Dani Simms. Woodell plays Xander Phillips, who is the Chief Resident of Emergency Medicine and comes from one of Miami's most powerful medical families and is caught up in the complications of a provocative relationship.

Bannon will play Tom Cole. He is a charming and witty Brit who comes to Miami for both the brilliant trauma program and the lifestyle it offers. Usher plays Sam Elijah, a Florida native and a 3rd year Emergency Medicine Resident. He hides his competitive spirit behind a calm and composed demeanor. Muirhead portrays Sophie Chan, a smart and capable surgical intern willing to endure anything to become a great surgeon. Nieves plays Camila Perez, an optimistic third-year medical student braving long hours and a crushing workload. Yates will play Harper, a second-year Emergency Medicine Resident who is self-assured and introspective. She uses a wheelchair and is Danny's younger sister.

Who Is Behind 'Pulse'?

The show is created by Zoe Robyn (The Equalizer) who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Carlton Cuse (Lost, Locke & Key). Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale, New Amsterdam) will serve as director and executive producer on Episodes 1 and 2.

Machado was recently seen in The Horrors of Dolores Roach but is most known for shows like Six Feet Under and One Day at a Time. Fitzgerald's breakout role was a Young Madeline Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Woodell recently starred in The Continental from the world of John Wick. Bannon is known for starring as the titular Pennyworth for 3 seasons in the DC series. Usher is known for playing A-Train in Prime Video's The Boys. Muirhead recently appeared in Warrior, Nieves in Vampire Academy, and Yates in Law & Order: SVU.

No premiere date for the show has been announced. The show's official logline reads: