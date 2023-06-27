From School of Rock to Calamity Jane, a lot of great movie musicals are having big anniversaries this year. It's a great time to fondly look back at films that influenced you, the bygone era when they were released, and discuss the mark they made on the culture of that era and beyond it. When looking at the films that tick over to a new decade this year, I found a very funny connection: Two movies turn 50 this year, both releasing in 1973 within three months of each other, and both being rather similar in not only concept but in execution. Jesus Christ Superstar, directed by Norman Jewison, and Godspell, directed by David Greene.

From the outset, these two films share a lot. For example, both are based on early, yet still seminal work of two of the biggest juggernauts of musical theater. Jesus Christ Superstar was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice, the team that defined the mega-musical, creating some of the longest running shows on both Broadway and the West End, including Evita, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera. Godspell was the Broadway debut of the legendary Stephen Schwartz, a composer perhaps better known now for his work in film, writing the songs for Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and The Prince of Egypt. Though, of course, what he's most well known for is writing the theme song for the criminally underrated kids show Johnny and the Sprites... and also theater sensations like Pippin and Wicked.

Of course, releasing the same year means that the context in which they did is also the same. It cannot be understated how important a decade the 1970s was for cinema, for every genre, including musical movies. 1970s musicals had the grit and modernity that the genre sorely needed, arguably beginning with West Side Story in 1961 before the rest of the '60s got deeply oversaturated with the lighter material, with only a few being remembered to this day. Films like Phantom of the Paradise, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Cabaret, and Fiddler on the Roof, also directed by Jewison, were the jolt of electricity the genre needed. Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar were the two big cult musicals of 1973, though of course there is the fondly remembered Charlotte's Web, and Lost Horizon, which was a bit of a disaster. Godspell released in late March, and Jesus Christ Superstar in late June. Both were referenced in season two of Schmigadoon. I personally prefer Jesus Christ Superstar; Godspell went a little over my head, but personal taste aside both are solid musical movies.

Two Musicals Both Based on One Bible Story

When looking at these two films in extremely broad strokes, it's easy to see how very alike they are, down to the simplest of core concepts: A contemporary re-telling of the life and times of Jesus Christ, up to his execution, well, contemporary for the time anyway. Both primarily taking different parts of the same book: The Bible. Production wise there are absolutely similarities between the two films, both being filmed on location either at iconics sites in New York City, with Godspell taking us from the Bethesda Fountain to Hell's Gate Bridge, and Jesus Christ Superstar shooting across Israel in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, Beersheba, and Nazareth.

They also both knew how to cast a movie musical, with stunt-casting nowhere near as pervasive as it is today, so Jesus Christ Superstar made a version of the cast one could argue as definitive with Ted Neeley as Jesus, Carl Anderson as Judas, and Yvonne Elliman as Mary Magdalene. Most of Godspell's cast had featured in one or more productions of the stage musical as well, including Victor Garber as Jesus and David Haskell as both John the Baptist and (twist!) Judas. They also had a modern framing device, the actors themselves donning costumes and arriving on set as if to say that the movie is just that, a movie, a performance of the story. They're also both really weird, filled with what I lovingly call "70s-isms", and will likely be a bit too much for people who either aren't big on musical theater, or these specific musicals. However, it doesn't diminish their quality, in the same way their similarities don't diminish their stark differences.

Even when looking at the premise for both films, there's a shift in story perspective between Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar, down to the books within the Bible that they adapt. Jesus Christ Superstar follows the story of The Passion, the last supper, Judas' betrayal, ending on the crucifixion. Godspell on the other hand mainly adapts the parables from the Gospel of Matthew, lyrics being pulled from traditional hymns, but also ending on the crucifixion. Both texts caught a lot of criticism for showing the death but not the resurrection of Christ, but by adapting these two different ends of the Bible we can look at both versions with another level of depth.

Image via Columbia Pictures

There's the loose, playful storytelling of Godspell against the dramatic tension that's natural with The Passion in Jesus Christ Superstar, stories of good Samaritans vs. suspense, public executions, and existential crises. The characterization of Jesus of Nazareth is different in both of these films, the short end of it is that Jesus Christ Superstar's is, well, a superstar, more specifically a '70s rock star, and that Godspell's is more of a hippie. One has lost control of his fans and is hauntingly aware of his impending demise, and one, for the most part, is a guy who's telling stories, helping people, and is just being good. What Christ taught vs. how Christ died has always been a dichotomy within religious communities, one too complicated to go into, and I'd fear for the comment section if I tried. But it's fascinating how one life, one book, one man, can be looked at through two lenses in one year, in a way that becomes so distinctly their own. So I'd recommend checking both of them out if you haven't already, it's the perfect double feature for next Easter.

Or... Triple feature?

Wait, There's A Third 1973 Movie About Jesus?

Image via 20th Century Fox

I'll be honest, I didn't even know about this one until I started researching for this article, but it's such an oddity that I have to bring it up. Yes, there was a third musical trip through the life of Christ release in 1973, The Gospel Road: A Story Of Jesus. Like Jesus Christ Superstar, it was shot on location in Israel, but it's not quite a musical production in the way the other two films were, more a walkthrough of Christ's life, here up to the resurrection, with a complete musical narration from start to finish. Who narrated the film you might ask? Well, the same man who bankrolled the film's production: Johnny Cash. The Man in Black, who was a devout Christian through thick and thin, made a movie about Jesus. It featured June Carter Cash as Mary Magdalene, you can go and watch it on YouTube right now, and no one talks about it.

These three films were all released in 1973, but the '70s weren't quite done with Abrahamic religion. In 1977, we got the 382-minute epic of a miniseries, Jesus of Nazareth directed by Franco Zeferelli, and of course the incendiary and hilarious The Life of Brian being released in 1979. The Bible found its way into many genres in the 1970s when you think about it, from Ken Russell's incredibly controversial The Devils telling the story of the priest Urbain Grandier, you have satanic panic settling into the horror genre with films like The Exorcist and The Omen. Of course there were films before the 1970s that were unafraid to get edgy with religion, such as Black Narcissus, but with the decade being a place for such deep experimentation after fully breaking free from the restrictions of The Hays Code, where ridicule of the clergy and blasphemy are both outlawed. It's almost a forgone conclusion that after so long being barred from talking about certain, very important institutions, that a lot of films would be made that upset those institutions.

These films were needed when they came out, Godspell and Jesus Christ Superstar both, so religion isn't kept in a gilded cage to never be touched or discussed in any way seen as disobedient, and while we are hopefully past that today, they're still just as worth watching.