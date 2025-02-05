Vampires have long straddled the line between horror and erotica. Originally depicted in myth as biting the breast, it was only a matter of time before vampires found themselves depicted in a sensual light. From Carmilla to Lestat to Edward, vampires are horror creatures that audiences love to love, and lust after! Robert Eggers’ 2024 Nosferatu invokes this rich history, by having Count Orlok represent both desire and shame. While very much a figure to be feared, there was an inherently salacious slant to Orlok’s depiction. Eggers achieved an impeccable balance between the horrific and the suggestive, and many fans are now on the hunt for another director with a similar vision. For these fans, look no further than the late, great Jesús Franco, also known as Jess Franco, and his nearly 200 films.

Jesús Franco is the King of Erotic Vampires