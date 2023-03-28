Lionsgate announced today that their feel-good Christian movie and surprise box office hit Jesus Revolution has set a home release date. The movie will hit shelves on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital formats in late April. Set in the 70s—a time when the hippie revolution took over America and challenged the older generations’ notion of behavior—the movie tells the story of a pastor who decides to welcome a younger generation into his church.

Even though the setting of Jesus Revolution may seem quite outdated, the trailer makes it clear that its themes are both timeless and universal. People often forget that Christianity is about opening the door and letting absolutely everyone in, regardless of background, race, and sexual orientation. So, sometimes, a movie like Jesus Revolution is a welcome reminder that the Bible’s second most important orientation is about loving thy neighbor.

Jesus Revolution is also greatly helped by its lead actors, who seem to do a great job in representing the generational conflicts and two ways of approaching the same beliefs. Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) plays the old-fashioned pastor who is forced to put his actions where his mouth is, while Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) represents one of the many possibilities of Christianity, but with much to learn from older and wiser people. The title had a solid box office performance, and its popularity on Rotten Tomatoes is through the roof among the audience score.

Image via Lionsgate

Jesus Revolution is co-directed by Jon Erwin (American Underdog) and Brent McCorkle (Unconditional). Erwin also co-wrote the script with Jon Gunn (American Underdog). The cast also features Jonathan Roumie (Chicago Med), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (According to Jim), Anna Grace Barlow (Grey’s Anatomy), and DeVon Franklin (Woodlawn). You can check out the list of special features from the Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition below.

BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Directors Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle and Producer Kevin Downes

When God Has a Plan: Making Jesus Revolution (Blu-ray Exclusive)

The Heart of the Film

Inspired by a True Movement

Behind the Scenes of “Living Water” with Anne Wilson

Faces of the Jesus Revolution

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary with Directors Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle

Jesus Revolution hits shelves on April 25. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: