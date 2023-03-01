One of the films currently making waves at the box office is Jesus Revolution. Set during the early 1970s, Jesus Revolution tells the story of Greg Laurie, a young man searching for all the right things in all the wrong places until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie street preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith, they open the doors of his languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what Time Magazine dubbed a "Jesus Revolution."

Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, Jesus Revolutionis a faith-based true story polished in its filmmaking and inspirational in its storytelling.

Check out the cast and characters of Jesus Revolution below.

Related:Where to Watch 'Jesus Revolution': Showtimes and Streaming

9 Joel Courtney as Greg Laurie

Image via Lionsgate

Joel Courtney stars as Greg Laurie, a young man who has lost his way through the haze of drugs and bad acquaintances. When Greg hits rock bottom he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street preacher who helps Greg find his faith and purpose.

Joel Courtney made his film debut as the lead in Super 8, the retro sci-fi adventure directed by J.J. Abrams. Roles would follow in horror movies Don’t Let Me Go and Mercy, before starring in the Netflix rom-com The Kissing Booth and its two sequels. Courtney would also feature in numerous television productions, such as the short-lived CW supernatural series The Messengers and an appearance in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

8 Kelsey Grammer as Chuck Smith

Image via Lionsgate

Kelsey Grammer stars as Chuck Smith, a pastor who faces continuous dwindling numbers in his church. When he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a hippie Street preacher from San Francisco, Smith becomes in tune with a growing community of young Christians who want to be seen and heard.

Kelsey Grammer first came to prominence with viewers through his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in the sitcom Cheers, and then in the spin-off Frasier for which Grammer won Golden Globe and Emmy Awards. Grammer also won acclaim for his voice work, particularly for his award-winning performance as Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons, and as Stinky Pete the Prospector in Toy Story 2. Grammar would also star in numerous film projects such as the military comedy Down Periscope, the superhero film X-Men: The Last Stand where he portrayed Dr. Hank McCoy aka Beast, and the medical drama The God Committee. Coming up, Grammer will reprise his role as Frasier Crane in the Paramount+ reboot.

7 Anna Grace Barlow as Cathe Martin

Image via Lionsgate

Anna Grace Barlow stars as Cathe Martin, a young woman who has become disillusioned with the "drop in, tune out" attitude of her friends, and finds solace in a growing Christian community of young believers, where she meets her future husband, Greg Laurie.

Anna Grace Barlow is known for her role as Bethany Stevens in the TV series Scream Queens. She would go on to have recurring roles in The Fosters and The Young and the Restless, as well as the comedy series The Big Leap.

6 Jonathan Roumie as Lonnie Frisbee

Image via Lionsgate

Jonathan Roumie stars as Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie preacher who, along with pastor Chuck Smith, laid down the seeds for a religious movement among the counter-culture Christian youth.

Jonathan Roumie is known for his acclaimed performance as Jesus Christ in The Chosen, the crowd-funded historical drama that centers on Jesus and the different people who met and followed him. Roumie is also known for his voice-over work, especially in the video games Evolve and The Darkness II.

5 Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Charlene Laurie

Image via Lionsgate

Kimberly Williams-Paisley stars as Charlene Laurie, the mother of Greg, whose party lifestyle and emotional manipulation have ostracized her son.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley made her film debut as Annie Banks, the daughter of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in Father of the Bride, a role for which she was nominated for several awards and she would reprise in the sequel Father of the Bride II. Williams-Paisley is also known for her co-starring roles in the sitcom According to Jimand in the drama Nashville.

4 Julia Campbell as Kay Smith

Image via Lionsgate

Julia Campbell stars as Kay Smith, the wife of pastor Chuck Smith, who supports her husband’s decision to take his congregation in a radical new direction, even if she is not all that comfortable with the church's new hippie members.

Julia Campbell is a prolific actress who has appeared in countless TV series, most notably the soap opera Ryan’s Hope, the cult comedy Herman’s Head, and the sci-fi drama Heroes. In the film, Campbell is best known for her role as a mean girl in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

3 DeVon Franklin as Josiah

Image via Lionsgate

DeVon Franklin stars as Josiah, a journalist who chronicles the new movement of young Christians. Although first skeptical, Josiah is won over by the conviction of these hippie Christians, resulting in his now famous 1971 Time Magazine cover story titled "The Jesus Movement."

DeVon Franklin, an in-demand preacher, and the best-selling author made his mark in the movie business as a film producer with faith-based films such as Miracles from Heaven and The Star under his banner. Franklin was also a senior vice president of production at Columbia TriStar, where he oversaw successful film productions The Karate Kid and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Related:10 Great Kelsey Grammer Movies & Shows to Watch Before 'Jesus Revolution'

2 Nic Bishop as Dick Martin

Image via Lionsgate

Nic Bishop stars as Dick, the disgruntled father of Cathe who is skeptical of her new association with the church and is even less impressed with her new youth minister boyfriend Greg.

English-born Australian actor Nick Bishop is best known to US audiences as medical investigator Peter Dunlop in the first two seasons of the medical drama Body of Proof, and also as Navy SEAL turned contractor billionaire Ryan McQuaid in Covert Affairs. Dunlop is also known for his role as Detective Peter Baker in the Australian soap opera Home and Away.

1 Charlie Morgan Patton as Connie Frisbee

Image via Lionsgate

Charlie Morgan Patton stars as Connie Frisbee, the wife of hippie preacher Lonnie, who, while supportive of her husband’s mission, finds that their marriage has suffered from his newfound popularity.

Charlie Morgan Patton starred in the comedy series Dated, and has appeared in the miniseries Airport Security Squad and the Ed Helms comedy series Rutherford Falls. Patton also stars in the sports comedy 80 for Brady alongside Sally Field and Jane Fonda.