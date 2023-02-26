The recent success of A Man Called Otto and 80 for Brady — both of which were aimed at older crowds — has proven that targeting underserved audiences is a lucrative strategy at the box office. Lionsgate made the most of a clear theatrical window this week, when it debuted Jesus Revolution in over 2,400 theaters, directly targeting the faith-based demographic while general audiences were busy enjoying the antics of a bear on drugs.

The film is estimated to have made $15.5 million in its three-day domestic debut, including figures from pre-release screenings, finishing third behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Cocaine Bear. This is a tremendous result, considering that Jesus Revolution was projected to make only around $7 million heading into its debut weekend. To build buzz, Lionsgate organized church screenings, university screenings, and other initiatives that attracted tens of thousands across the country prior to the film's nationwide release.

Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, Jesus Revolution follows a disillusioned young man (Joel Courtney) who meets a street-preacher (Jonathan Roumie) in 1970s California. The two join a pastor (Kelsey Grammer) and help him reopen his languishing church. Erwin is one half of the Erwin Brothers director duo, who are best known for Christian films such as I Can Only Imagine ($86 million worldwide) and more recently, American Underdog ($26 million worldwide).

Image via Lionsgate

'Jesus Revolution' Is a Hit With the Audience

Despite mixed critical reviews, Jesus Revolution has proven to be rather popular with its target demographic. The film has a remarkable 99% audience rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (as compared to the 53% critics’ score). Additionally, Jesus Revolution has earned a rare A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Erwin is now the only filmmaker to have received four A+ grades since CinemaScore began publicly releasing results in 1986. Jesus Revolution joins I Can Only Imagine, American Underdog and Woodlawn to have earned the rare distinction. Harold Mintz, President of CinemaScore, hailed the achievement as “unprecedented.” In his own words:

“Jon Erwin has now achieved four A+ CinemaScores, more than any other filmmaker since we have been compiling data. For a director to achieve that accomplishment once is a rarity. But to hit that mark four times is not only an incredible distinction — it’s unprecedented. Congratulations to Jon and Brent McCorkle and the entire team at Kingdom Story Company.”

Jesus Revolution also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Anna Grace Barlow, among others. You can watch the film’s trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below.