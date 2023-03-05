For a movie projected to make only $7 million on its debut weekend, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company’s Jesus Revolution continues to outperform expectations. Opening on the same day as Cocaine Bear and around the same time as Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jesus Revolution made $15.5 million in its three-day domestic debut, surpassing the projected $7 million and finishing third behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Cocaine Bear.

In its second weekend, Jesus Revolution continues to impress at the box office with an estimated $8.65 million, earning a cumulative $30 million through Sunday. Jesus Revolution opened in over 2,400 theaters on its debut weekend, solidly targeting the faith-based demographic.

‘Jesus Revolution’ a Phenomenal Success

Targeting an underserved audience like the faith-inspired moviegoers seems to have worked well for Lionsgate, but it should also be noted that the production company did its due diligence to create buzz around the faith-based movie. Leading up to the nationwide release, Lionsgate had organized church screenings and university screenings to attract thousands of people across the country. But, that’s not all Jesus Revolution continues to do well in theaters due to its excellence as it has scored a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A+ CinemaScore. With a $15 million budget, the film has become a solid hit for Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: The True Story Behind 'Jesus Revolution'

Meanwhile, Creed III dethroned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the domestic box office with a phenomenal $22 million at Friday’s box office, where Jesus Revolution made $2 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office. Newcomers, Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer: Into the Swordsmith Village made $4.1 million, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre opened in over 2,100 theaters with only $1 million.

Jesus Revolution is directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle. The movie is set in the 1970s California, and it follows a disillusioned man (Joel Courtney) after he meets a hippie street preacher (Jonathan Roumie). The duo comes together to help Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) reopen his languishing church to radicals. Erwin is half of the Erwin Brothers, the duo best known for making Christian movies like American Underdog and I Can Only Imagine.

Checkout Jesus Revolution trailer and read official synopsis below: