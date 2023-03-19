There is just no stopping Lionsgate's faith-based indie hit Jesus Revolution. Continuing to outperform expectations, the film has grossed a massive total of $45.5 million following its third week at the domestic box office. Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, Jesus Revolution has officially swept the accolade for Lionsgate's highest-grossing post-pandemic film since 2019.

The film giant did well to build anticipation around the film well before it hit screens by organizing early church and university screenings which undoubtedly piqued interest more widely. This then translated well upon the film's release. The picture has consistently pulled in moviegoers since it hit theaters three weeks ago. In fact, it was only projected to bring in $7 million at the domestic box office during its opening debut. However, it far surpassed this, grossing more than double its expectations in a triumphant $15.5 million across its first weekend. It continued to pull audiences in on week two with an estimated $8.65 million made in that weekend alone. Given that the film had a humble $15 million budget, it is evident it has perused well into highly profitable territory.

What is 'Jesus Revolution' About?

The indie drama is set in the 1970s and chronicles the true story of a spiritual awakening amongst a close-knit community of teenage hippies in the midst of Southern California in a movement that was ultimately dubbed a "Jesus Revolution." The film closely explores the story of youth minister Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) and his encounter with charismatic preacher Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie) and pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) as they opened the doors to Calvary Chapel and welcomed a swarm of hippies who were intrigued by the seemingly new perspective on Christianity.

Image via Lionsgate

In the real world, it was a movement that would go on to spread from California into wider America and far beyond. It is also often credited for merging Christian music with a more current sound that would inevitably appeal to younger generations more effortlessly.

Overall, the film has received mixed reviews from critics however the message is much clearer from audiences. As is evident from the domestic box office figures, the film has earned unwavering audience approval. Its current Rotten Tomatoes audience score sits at a remarkable 99% from over 5,000 reviews. Subsequently, it also received a proud A+ CinemaScore.

Jesus Revolution is in theaters now and you can watch the trailer for film below.