Take a trip back to one of the trippiest decades with these movies.

Jesus Revolution, set to release on February 24, 2023, recounts the genuine account of a nationwide spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its genesis among a group of young hippies in Southern California. The movie will be the most recent to explore the events of the 1970s, which are remembered as a decade marked by skyrocketing inflation, political unrest, the decline of American standing abroad, and the Vietnam War.

RELATED: 10 Best Horror Movies of the '70s, According to IMDb

The 1970s are also a particularly interesting era for filmmakers to examine through movies, TV shows, music, and all sort of art forms. There are several great movies that faithfully portray the turbulent 1970s for fans to add to their watchlist in honor of Jesus Revolution's premiere.

10 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Almost Famous follows a young journalist named William Miller (Richard Fugit) who, in the early 1970s, was writing for Rolling Stone magazine, touring with the fictional rock band Stillwater, and penning his first cover article on the group.

Even these days, the joyful road trip in the movie still effectively conveys the self-destruction of 1970s traveling bands. Music is about a sensation, not about cocaine, long hair, free love, or journeys. For every scene, which will please many music enthusiasts for its accurate depiction of the rock band lifestyle, there is a solid pearl of wisdom about growing up.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why ‘Almost Famous’ Is Cameron Crowe's Best Movie

9 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Dazed and Confused is set in 1976, and on the final day of classes at a high school in a small Texas town. The film follows the new freshmen who are being hazed by the senior class, and everyone is trying to get stoned, drunk, or laid.

A moment in time is captured by the soundtrack from the 1970s, combined with lots of humor (from high school life to marijuana) that is still relevant today. Moreover, in just 100 minutes, Richard Linklaters depicts a rich pageant of high school life in 1976 while leaning on nostalgia without becoming lost in it. High school in the 1970s seems like yesterday with every watch.

8 'Black Dynamite' (2009)

Black Dynamite revolves around the titular former action legend, played by Michael Jai White, who must exact revenge for the death of his brother while clearing the streets of a new drug that is wreaking havoc on the neighborhood.

The acting, editing, color, vibe, soundtrack, and post-production perfectly capture the era as though it were shot in 1972. The film painstakingly captures the corny aesthetic, cheesy music, and cheesy martial arts routines of the classic blaxploitation flick from the 1970s. Additionally, Black Dynamite’s success is primarily attributable to the fact that it exudes a genuine love for the genre it honors.

7 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Boogie Nights take place in Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley and center on a young nightclub dishwasher (Mark Wahlberg) who becomes a well-known star of pornographic films, charting his ascent during the 1970s Golden Age of Porn to his descent during the 1980s excesses.

The film is a masterfully produced examination of 1970s excess, mediated via the filthy milieu of southern California's expanding pornographic film industry. Moreover, the film is remarkable and standout thanks to the talented cast, especially Phillip Seymour Hoffman, who completely stood out and brought his character to life.

RELATED: Best Movies & TV About the Adult Film Industry: From 'Boogie Nights' to 'The Deuce'

6 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Taxi Driver is set in a deteriorating and morally bereft New York City after the Vietnam War and centers on Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), a Vietnam veteran who works as a taxi driver, and his worsening mental state while he works nights in the city.

The film is a dark, strong, stylish, compelling movie that delves deeper than many viewers will want into the dark and lonely psyche of Travis Bickle. Additionally, it accurately and honestly depicts the real image of America after the catastrophic war via the views of its citizenry and its soldiers.

5 'Sid and Nancy' (1986)

Sid and Nancy follow temperamental bassist Sid Vicious (Gary Oldman), who is compelled by his band members and their manager to travel without his problematic girlfriend, Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb), who will only meet him in New York after a horrific occurrence. The tumultuous relationship undoubtedly descends into the depths of drug addiction and co-dependency when the band splits up and Sid launches his solo career in a hostile city.

The film has an extra kick thanks to Alex Cox's talent depicting the gritty London and New York music scenes of the late 1970s. At its best, the film has a compelling intensity, a rawness, and even some brilliant humor. Additionally, the late 1970s punk scene's anger, cynicism, and self-destruction are masterfully captured, and the rock 'n' roll way of life is never presented as a blissful utopia.

RELATED: 9 Best Punk Movies to Bang Your Head to After 'Pistol'

4 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Inherent Vice is set in 1970 and centers on Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix), a well-intentioned but incompetent stoner, hippie, and private investigator who becomes entangled in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles while looking into three cases that are connected by the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, and her new affluent boyfriend.

The fact that the movie can be appreciated as a social commentary, stoner humor, and classic noir is evidence of its flawless production. Although it can be difficult to watch at times, Inherent Vice ultimately proves to be a pleasant ride and brilliantly captures Southern California in the 1970s.

3 'Kill the Irishman' (2011)

Kill the Irishman tells the actual account of Danny Greene (played by Ray Stevenson), a charming but poor young Irish-American who becomes president of the local union for longshoremen who is accused of corruption but avoids substantial jail time by working as an FBI informant.

Kill the Irishman captures the spirit and appearance of a gritty Great Lakes port city by having highly low regions reminiscent of the 1970s era. Although it won't likely replace traditional gangster movies, this brief depiction of a mob-related incident in American history is excellent and memorable.

2 'A Decade Under the Influence' (2003)

A Decade Under the Influence is a documentary on the 1970s as a pivotal decade in American cinema. The film includes the most talented filmmakers working now to speak with some of those era's most important directors.

It's a fiery picture about the decade of the 1970s, when rock, sex, drugs, and social conscience fired up the filmmakers. The documentary is a delight to watch thanks to the access to so many key people from the time period and the enjoyable footage and insightful commentary into a distinctive period of film history.

1 'Two-Lane Blacktop' (1971)

In search of other vehicles to race, Two-Lane Blacktop follows The Driver (James Taylor) and The Mechanic (Dennis Wilson), two car enthusiasts traveling through the southwest of the United States in a 1955 Chevy. They subsequently encounter a seductive hitchhiker and a novice GTO driver spreading outrageous tales.

The movie captures an entire age that was aimless and lost in the '70s, burning that theme into the mind of viewers. It also captures a mood of existential depression coupled with a less potent strain of romantic dread from the counterculture. Generally, Two-Lane Blacktop features ridiculously immobile characters and hauntingly poetic scenery.

KEEP READING: From 'Brokeback Mountain' to 'Open Range': The 10 Best Western Romance Movies