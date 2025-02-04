Prolific filmmaker Siddharth Anand has made an undeniable splash in Indian cinema in the last few years. He's created a string of action-packed releases that have earned audience approval time after time. Included on the list are the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Mission: Impossible-style hit Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's spy thriller War, and Roshan and Anil Kapoor's aerial action epic Fighter. Now, Anand is stepping back up to helm Jewel Thief, an epic, high-stakes heist starring Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat.

In a first-look teaser for Jewel Thief, Khan oozes wit, bravery, and delectable audacity as a seasoned thief with his sights set on his next big win. In the biggest prize he's attempted to acquire to date, Khan puts everything on the line to pull off a 500 Crores (around $57 million) heist. A perfect conman, Khan is briefly captured in three entirely different attires: a traditional everyday hardworking man; a seasoned collector, complete with a pin-stripe blazer and flat cap; and an edgy, unfazed professional.

He may have three personalities, but all of them have their sights set on "Red Sun," a seemingly invaluable jewelry piece that is so precious it is kept under several laser scanners for protection. In the clip, Khan is seen making a deal with what appears to be an underworld boss (Ahlawat) when he demands a fee of 250 Crore for completing the job. Much to Ahlawat's dismay, Khan tells him he's always welcome to give him more if that's too little. What follows next is a compilation of explosions, super yachts, the millionaire lifestyle on full display, and a snapchat from major cities around the globe hinting at an international interest in this prized piece.

'Jewel Thief' Comes After a Series of Action-Packed Blockbuster Hits from Director Siddharth Anand

The one-minute teaser only gives a brief snapshot into what audiences can expect, but if Anand's style is anything to go by, there is plenty of action sure to be on the cards, complete with seamless choreography, ample plot twists, and a smattering of betrayal that will surely influence the plot. 2025 is already shaping up to be a blockbuster year for Khan; not only is Jewel Thief headed to Netflix but his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also set to make his industry debut on the platform.

Over the weekend, audiences were given a first look at Ibrahim's film debut in a teaser shared by Karan Johar, a giant of Indian cinema and prolific producer-director. The upcoming rom-com, titled Nadaaniyan ("Innocence") will see Ibrahim take on the leading male role opposite Kushi Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood icon Sridevi. In a first look poster for the film, the pair look to encapsulate all the idealistic romance and adoration that fans have hailed Johar for over the decades, with Ibrahim confidently taking on the youthful loverboy role from his father with apparent effortlessness. The pair ooze "first love" in the image as Kapoor lays comfortably in her other half's arms with idyllic greenery lining the landscape behind them.

If one thing is certain, 2025 is certainly a big year for the Khan household. Neither Jewel Thief nor Nadaaniyan have been given official release dates, but both promise to be "coming soon" – which suggests they will land on the streamer in the next few months. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.