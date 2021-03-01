From creator J.H. Wyman (Fringe, Almost Human), the NBC series Debris follows two agents – Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker), an American who’s seen too much, and Finola Jones (Riann Steele), a Brit who’s still trying to find her footing – who are tasked with tracking down the scattered wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft, as it reveals itself across the Western Hemisphere. The pieces don’t exactly follow the laws of physics, and their mere existence is a mystery that the world is definitely not ready for.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, showrunner/writer/executive producer Wyman talked about how the visualization of the character on the page evolves as the actors step into their roles, the thematic elements he was looking to explore, how far ahead he’s thought about the story he’s telling, figuring out the alien debris, what he’s learned from success and failure, and finding the right balance between the alien and the human.

Collider: You’ve put together a great cast for this show — Jonathan Tucker is such an interesting, thoughtful actor who really digs deep with the characters that he plays. How have you found the experience of working with him on this?

J.H. WYMAN: I call him the American Gary Oldman. He’s so deep and just astounding, and more people should know that. The way he comes to things, I’ll get this call where he goes, “Let me ask you a question about my childhood.” And I’m like, “Yeah, go, shoot.” The detail and specificity that he’s coming at this with, there’s not a false bone in his body.

At the time you’re creating the show and thinking about these characters and developing them, you’re not necessarily thinking about a specific actor, so what’s it like to see it brought to life, in that way?

WYMAN: That’s a good question. It’s strange because you visualize the cellular work of the character and I know enough to know that those things change sometimes, when you find somebody who does an interpretation of what you’re trying to go after with the character that actually transcends what you thought or shows you a different light where that can be real. In my experience, it’s interesting because what you think you want is not necessarily what you should have. When Jonathan came on my radar, I knew him, of course, as an actor, but when I met him. I just thought, he had it down in ability, but the way that he talked about the character and the way that he, wanted to create him and inhabit him was so interesting and so unique.

You don’t usually see that on network television. He’s really a deep performer and I was just so taken by the way that he was drawing Bryan. We met on so much common ground about who he is, what he thinks, and his experience. The way that he embodied him, I just knew right away that it was the right thing. For me, they always take it a step better because, all of a sudden, somebody is doing very hard work behind the scenes to make the character whole and multi-dimensional. He’s got all of that stuff. What I find so riveting about him is that, even when I’m rolling camera on him and he’s not saying anything and he’s just sitting there, he’s got the most incredibly expressive eyes. As a writer, these characters are a part of a whole and you’re always surprised when you find something that transcends what you were originally thinking, but is a perfect fit that you didn’t expect. Jonathan was exactly that for me.

How did you then balance that out with Finola (Riann Steele)?

WYMAN: As far as the duo is concerned, I always wanted to have something down the line where the character of Bryan recognizes something in Finola that is elusive for him. She possesses a piece that Bryan does not, and an understanding of the world that Bryan does not. Bryan has seen way more than a human being should probably see. The show is essentially all about hope and wonder, and allowing us to understand and trust our journey. There are a lot of thematic things that I’m interested in exorcising, demons for me, that I want to say, but down the middle was always this duo where he’s seen it all, but this woman seems, at first blush, to be potentially at peace in being naive. A person would be completely wrong, if they thought that about her, but for Bryan, his first impressions of her are like, “Yes, you’re really interesting and you have beautiful views of the world, but wait until you see some of the stuff that’s going to strip that off of you.”

Bryan is always the character that is continuously more perplexed about her, that it doesn’t go away and that maybe it’s not naivete at all, but she’s found some way to maintain a peace and understanding of the universe that he wishes he had. So, right away, she adds a lot of value to Bryan because he becomes fascinated by that point of view. The narrative of what’s going on in the show is really getting into her own family and her life and what’s going on, but that was always a part of it. One of the things that I really love about Jonathan is that he can play that really well, where there’s not much he hasn’t seen, and he’s looking at this human being that seems to have strength that he doesn’t possess yet.

When you pitched the series to NBC, did they ask if you had a plan for five seasons, or are those sorts of conversations about long-term plans at broadcast networks different now?

WYMAN: When we pitched it, I got four sentences out and they were like, “I totally get what you’re saying. I totally love this show.” I’m not a person that’s good at looking at a blank page and thinking, “Where am I going to go with this?” like to write with metaphors, and you can’t do that unless you know where you’re going. I’m really clear on what I want to say with the show and why I’m doing it and where I want to go. They were obviously interested in where I see the show going, but they all understood that this was a very developed concept of what I wanted to do. They were very supportive of that, and really loved everything that we had talked about and I had laid out for them.

You know from Fringe that I don’t like holding secrets. I like having good ones that my audience, who are interested in science fiction, would appreciate and they’ll get good answers. I never want to be in a place of, the answer is here, but it’s really not there. I like knowing the answer. So, they do know where the show is going. They know what my plan is. I can tell you that I know what the last shot of the series is. I knew pretty well that Walter was going to walk into the light with the child observer. I just didn’t know how exactly we were going to get there. There were a lot of great things that came up, that were left turns on the journey, that expanded it, but to have a plan of knowing what you’re trying to say and what’s going on, I think that they really appreciated where I was trying to go with the show.

Are you doing fewer episodes than a typical 20-ish episode season? Do you feel like the show is set up where you could do 22 episodes a season, or is that something that’s just really hard to do now?

WYMAN: Yeah, it’s hard. You’re absolutely right. Twenty-two episodes is a grind and it’s hard, even in the best of situations. We’re really fortunate to be able to even be working during the COVID stuff and everything that’s going on. It’s had its challenges, from a production standpoint and things that you have to factor in and look at, and that takes time. I always assumed that the first season was going to be 13, and we’ll see. But if it were 22, I know we could do it. It’s just a longer thing. You just get to perfect things even more with 13. There’s not some giant monster behind you saying “More scripts please” every five seconds. I don’t know. I think the business is changing a little bit. Maybe this is more the norm now.

What is the process for figuring out what the alien debris would be, how it would look, and what kind of powers and abilities you want it to have?

WYMAN: I’m really interested in the debris and the way it does appear. When we were designing what we wanted, there are a couple of different elements to it. There’s the actual piece, and then there’s what it does to physics around it. That’s the answer. I’ve always thought, if visitors ever came, they’re capable of intergalactic travel, so I don’t think our little plane radar and space things would be much of a match for them. If they didn’t want to be seen, I’m pretty sure that they could use physics in ways that we might not even be able to see. So, it’s a mixture between the look of the debris and what it is, but also what it’s doing to its immediate surroundings. What effect is it really having? What does it look like? Is it building certain dimensional walls that we can’t understand? How is it visually being revealed to us? Can you change perspective as you look at it and would it look a little different? I just wanted it to be something that doesn’t really belong in the physics of this world, as we understand it.

In the pilot, we see that Bryan is already being asked to withhold certain information from his partner. As the series progresses, how much will these partners have to keep things from each other and how hard will that be, when it comes to them actually needing to trust and rely on each other?

WYMAN: That's the basis of the whole first season. I look at it as an origin story. We’re going through and learning about these people, how they get along, what their governments are keeping secrets about, whether they’re being honest, if there is transparency, how much they can trust each other, and what is happening. I wanted to hang that, right away, on somebody who’s a loyalist that’s being told to keep something from someone that is devastating, but the idea of how that comes out and the reasons why, those barriers will be broken down. It’s part of the journey that we actually get to see how people’s views change. There’s a thematic element about individualism versus government and responsibility that we have as people to follow our own hearts and understand what’s right and wrong. That’s evident here because they’re both being puppeted, for lack of a better word, by the agendas of their governments.

What begins to unfold is that we realize there’s so much out there that we don’t know that we don’t know. Our characters are thrust into this thing and try to figure it out, and they’ll eventually realize that it’s in both of their best interests from, from the standpoint of figuring out what’s going on, but also with human connection and honesty, and discovering somebody that you can really trust and who you can go through this crazy world with. They have to try to figure out what their place is in this and where it’s going. That’s why I look at the first season as an origin story. At the end of the first season, the mythology blows wide open and everything becomes clear. That’s the journey. These people start at complete polar opposites and they’re learning to trust each other and understand that there’s a lot that they don’t know.

The last two shows that you did, with Fringe and Almost Human, are on opposite ends, in that Fringe was on for quite awhile and Almost Human only got 13 episodes. Were there lessons that you learned, from both of those experiences, that you feel have really shaped how you’re approaching doing Debris?

WYMAN: The answer is yeah. You learn just as much from being in the winner circle as you do from hitting a wall, doing 80. There are certain things that you pick up that you realize, “Okay, what was firing and what wasn’t?” I learned a lot of things in the construction of Debris. When I wrote “White Tulip,” it sounds stupid now, but that was the first time that I realized, “Okay, there’s enough mythology in the episode to keep the people that enjoy the kind of work that I do satisfied and wanting to move forward and feeling engaged.” That was a lesson that is really valuable. When you don’t have that, you see that it’s not affecting people in the same way and they’re not really understanding the story or they don’t have much patience for the case of the week, and I totally get it. So, “White Tulip” had a perfect balance of that. There was the story of Walter and Peter, but we also had a touching and very moving story with Peck that allowed us to be engaged and talk about something thematically that was related to our series regulars and what they were going through. That math really made sense to me, in looking at this.

If you remember, it took a long time for Fringe to find its feet. You need a chance to see what’s working and to figure out what’s firing. Taking all of those things from those shows and bringing it here, I didn’t want to mess around by saying, “There’s some secret out there and nobody knows what it is.” I think everybody tries that. That’s not what we’re doing here. It’s not what I’m intending to do. That’s why I want to set the conditions right away. This woman’s father is alive. He’s not supposed to be, but he has a lot to do with our mythology and we’re going to figure it out. These people are going onto this journey and they have no idea where it’s going to take them. Every single week, I want to make sure I give you enough of that mythology to keep you really riveted, and pay dividends for those people who are fans of the kind of science fiction that I like to do.

Image via NBC

The pilot of a show is always such an interesting representation of a series because there’s the temptation to go as big as you can, even if you can’t do that on a weekly basis. How do you figure that out?

WYMAN: The fingerprint of the things that I like to do, you can see that there are similarities, visually and tone wise, between everything that I like to do. That’s why I have to applaud NBC. I said, “I don’t want to do a premise pilot. That’s not how the show begins. The show begins like this, and it’s going to maintain, and this is what I feel is the best way.” They were really receptive to that, which was great. Going forward, the best way to describe the show is that sometimes it’s mind-bending and huge, and other times, it’s intimate. That’s the kind of mix that I think is working. I want to get into these people’s lives and have quiet moments in the world of insanity that’s going on around them. It doesn’t have to be the same big tent ideas, every single week. You can get really invested in the journey.

I was working on the sound with my composer Raney [Shockne]. I’m a musician and oftentimes I write music to get my sound and feel, before I write one serious word, to try to keep me in the tone of what I want to do. So, we wrote the music and came up with some really cool things. He went to JPL and we got all of these real space sounds and flipped them into synthesizers and were doing all of this great stuff. Each episode of the show is a capsule and I wanted to make people go, “That’s an episode of Debris that has a tone that feel very distinct. That’s going to be a unifying factor, the sound and the sonics of the program, which is really cool. That was very true on Fringe as well, with the strings and things. We were adamant to keep real orchestras doing it, until the very end. It’s those little things that really unifies a show. There’s definitely a consistency, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that every single episode is going to be some huge, massive thing. They’re all going to be, hopefully, entertaining, but they’re diverse and they do different things.

I really like the contrast between this alien idea and these interesting things that are going on, but it’s also balanced with this human story of grief.

WYMAN: Yeah, you hit the nail. That’s the balance that I’m trying to go for. For me, the better the science fiction, the more about the human condition it is. There are people that do the little green men way better than me. I don’t do that. I’m really interested in human connected stories that are hopefully some small anecdotes to the cynicism that is out there right now, that I really deeply care about. I worry that people don’t have hope and they don’t have wonder anymore. I’m worried that people have lost a sense of the unknown and having faith to trust their journey because there are great things that can come, in even the darkest of times. I really want to talk about the stories that speak to that because it’s easy to be cynical, but it’s really hard to be hopeful. I really wanted to tell stories that would allow people to understand that human condition allows us all to identify with these stories and the things that are going on. It’s just reflected in the debris. The debris is like science itself. You can use science for good, and you can use science for bad. It’s the same with the debris. It can be devastating, and it can actually be wondrous and beautiful. It’s all a reflection of the human beings that find it.

Debris airs on Monday nights on NBC.

