The horror genre, as twisted as it can be at times, is also strangely wholesome behind the scenes. The subject matter may be quite gruesome most of the time, but the genre as a whole is rather tight-knit. A lot of directors will reference other famous horror works within their own films, or have Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to notice, and every time it’s thrilling. Sometimes well-known creators will reference their older work in their newer films, like Wes Craven cameoing in Scream as a janitor dressed like Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) from A Nightmare On Elm Street. As it turns out, James Wan and Leigh Whannell dropped a similar Easter egg of their own in Insidious by sneaking a Saw reference into the background of a scene.

Insidious A family looks to prevent evil spirits from trapping their comatose child in a realm called The Further. Release Date April 1, 2011 Director James Wan Cast Patrick Wilson , Rose Byrne , Ty Simpkins , Andrew Astor , Lin Shaye , Leigh Whannell Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Leigh Whannell Tagline It's not the house that's haunted.

Jigsaw Makes a Cameo in ‘Insidious’

If you find yourself wondering “When did Jigsaw show up in Insidious and how did I miss it?” don’t kick yourself too much. It’s a rather small detail that goes pretty under the radar, but once you do see it, it’s hard not to notice it on every watch after. Insidious follows a family struck by tragedy when their son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) inexplicably slips into a coma. Nothing about his condition changes over the months, and eventually, he is brought back home, only for his family to start experiencing supernatural ongoings. The father, Josh (Patrick Wilson), is a history teacher, and in one scene we see him working late in his classroom. Behind him is a chalkboard with many things written on it, but most notably, right behind Josh’s head, you can see a chalk drawing of Billy the Puppet — AKA, Jigsaw (Tobin Bell).

This is, of course, a reference to Saw, which was written by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, who are also the masterminds behind Insidious. Notably, you can also see an “8” written below the drawing, and rumors have floated around that it was a hint to what would eventually become 2017’s Jigsaw. At the time of Insidious’ release, there were seven installments in the Saw franchise, with Saw 3D having been marketed as the final chapter in the franchise. But seven movies in, there were still rumors that an eighth movie was in talks. It’s simply fan speculation, and considering we didn’t get Jigsaw until years after Insidious was released, it’s likely that the “8” was just a coincidence. Or perhaps it really was Wan and Whannell’s sneaky way of hinting that Saw was quite as finalized as we had been told at the time. We may never get an answer as to what the “8” meant, but either way, the Billy drawing is a fun little nod to Wan and Whannell’s most popular work, and is a thrilling discovery for any eagle-eyed fans.

‘Insidious’ Isn’t the Only Movie With a Jigsaw Easter Egg

Though Jigsaw/Billy the Puppet belongs to the Saw franchise, and thus doesn’t have any physical crossover into other franchises (unless you count Scary Movie 4), he has made quite a few background appearances in other films, through drawings on chalkboards, graffiti on walls, etc… Chances are if the film was written and/or directed by James Wan and Leigh Whannell you can catch a glimpse of Billy somewhere in the background of a scene. In 2007’s Upgrade, which was directed by James Wan, you can see a clear visual of Billy the Puppet among some graffiti on a building. Also in 2007, James Wan directed Dead Silence (which was written by Leigh Whannell) and in one specific scene, you can see a Billy doll sitting in the corner of the room. In 2018’s Upgrade, which was written and directed by Leigh Whannell, you can see a graffiti-style portrait of Billy clear as day. And in the 2020 remake of The Invisible Man, which Leigh Whannell directed, Billy can once again be seen as graffiti in the background of a scene.

The Billy cameos don’t allude to any sort of connection between films and franchises, as far as we know. They’re simply a way of Wan and Whannell paying tribute to the Saw franchise, which catapulted them into fame, which is reason enough. While some creators may get tired of one specific work being brought up constantly, and try to shift focus to their new work, Wan and Whannell take the Saw love in stride and incorporate it into everything they do. It’s charming, and it’s fun to look for in their post-Saw works. So next time you watch a film written and/or directed by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, keep your eyes peeled for Billy the Puppet Easter eggs. You never know when he might show up.

