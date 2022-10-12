It’s not strange to see a horror movie where the villain thinks they’re some kind of hero. After all, every good horror film needs a motivated antagonist, and what’s a better motivation than one that is a twisted form of justice? It’s something that makes horror that much more uncomfortable; if you can see the bad guy’s side, it makes you feel like you have some kind of connection with them, and the last thing you want is to understand the guy running around killing and maiming.

However, if a good motive makes a movie villain, then a poor one breaks them. When a villain is inconsistent, unfair, or hypocritical - especially in a way that’s not well done - it just makes you hate them. And yeah, that’s the point, but there’s a difference between hating them because they deserve to be hated and hating them because they suck as a character. And no horror villain is quite as sucky as the Saw franchise’s Jigsaw.

Just in case you aren’t in the loop, the Saw franchise is a series of nine brutally bloody films. These movies follow a serial killer named John Kramer (better known as Jigsaw, played by Tobin Bell), a former engineer that is slowly dying due to an inoperable brain tumor. After attempting to commit suicide, he finds a new sense of appreciation for life. He uses a series of traps and games to torture and test his victims’ will to live as a way to inspire the same change in others…if they survive, that is.

Now, that might sound like a decent motivation. Obviously, there’s some kind of lesson that Jigsaw is trying to teach, and he says in the series that he doesn’t derive any pleasure from seeing his victims fail; in fact, he wants them to live! He simply believes that people should have to prove their desire to live by subjecting themselves to his tasks. Even if that means sawing off your leg. Or putting your hand in a jar of acid. Or opening up someone’s stomach to find the key to unlock the bear trap on your head.

Except, Jigsaw doesn’t actually want that at all. As much as he calls himself fair and just, there are many things about him that are neither. He is a hypocrite. He is unfair. And he is absolutely a murderer (despite saying that he isn’t one).

RELATED: Jigsaw Is Bringing His Games to London With 'Saw: The Experience' in October

It’s important to start with the hypocrisy of Jigsaw as a basis for proving his absolute jerkiness. There seems to be a pattern with his choosing of victims. They are often bad people who have a disrespect for human life. They are criminals, they are insurance workers that denied people coverage, they are just generally people that Jigsaw feels has thrown their life - or someone else’s - away in one way or another. This does align with his beliefs. After all, his goal is to make people see the error of their ways in the same way he had, and his awakening happened after he tried to take his own life. The problem comes in the form of the victims that don’t fit this ideology. One such victim is Daniel Matthews (Erik Knudsen), a teenage boy captured due to his connection with his father, a crooked cop named Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg). Though Daniel did survive with the help of Jigsaw’s protégée Amanda (Shawnee Smith), it was unfair for him to be part of the trial at all, as he had done nothing to show that he didn’t know the value of life. Jigsaw is punishing him for the sins of his father, which is directly contradictory to his belief that people must solve their own problems and prove their own willingness to live, and that his victims should be someone who shows blatant disregard for life.

This leads directly into the next point: unfairness. Daniel’s case is a great example of this, as he is chosen not for his own misdeeds, but for someone else’s. Not to mention, he’s a kid. He hasn’t had enough time to understand the world, much less life, to deserve Jigsaw’s wrath. However, in the same set of trials as Daniel is Addison Corday (Emmanuelle Vaugier), and she is another example of the unfairness of our villain. Addison was also abducted due to her connection to Eric Matthews, as well as her work as a prostitute. The connection, though, is that Eric forged evidence that got her wrongly arrested. There’s not much that suggests that she doesn’t value her own life or others, and yet she is tossed into these trials and ultimately dies despite showing a will to live as she sticks her hands in a box full of razors to get the antidote that will save her life. It can be argued that Jigsaw chose her because he sees prostitution as a waste of a life, but really, it was due to her connection with Eric. And of course, there is Saw IV’s Morgan (Janet Land), who was given a trial by Jigsaw due to “allowing” the abuse of herself and her daughter at the hands of her husband. This one could possibly be debated - Jigsaw did give her the chance to kill her abuser - but it seems more like victim blaming than justice when Jigsaw says she deserves to have her will to live tested.

Just like his victim selection, his trials and tribulations can be unfair. For example, there are many traps that rely on the main person being tested for survival, such as Jeff Denlon’s (Angus Macfadyen) trial in Saw III. Jeff lost his son, Dylan, in a drunk driving accident, and his trial asks him to help three people involved with the accident: the drunk driver, Timothy Young (Mpho Koaho); a bystander that didn’t help, Danica Scott (Debra Lynne McCabe); and the man that gave Timothy a light sentence, Judge Halden (Barry Flatman). These are all individuals that Jeff would naturally want revenge on, which drastically lowers their chance of survival in the game from the start. Because of Jeff’s anger over his son’s death, he is slow to help all the victims, and this leads to both Danica and Timothy’s deaths. Neither of them had the opportunity to help themselves; they had to rely on a man that already held contempt for them. This directly contradicts Jigsaw’s statement that his victims have a fair chance to win the game, and shows that he isn’t in this just to give people a new outlook on life; he wants to see people suffer.

Image via Lionsgate

Not to mention, many of his singular traps are nearly impossible, even if you do manage to “win.” One such example is the razor wire maze of the first film. Crawling through razor wire is no picnic, and when you’re timed to do it, you’ll naturally panic and move quickly. Guess what happens? You get cut. A lot. So much so that you’ll probably bleed out before you get to the end of the challenge. And even if you do make it out, you’re still bleeding heavily and help may not arrive in time to save the life you just fought for. Similarly, the pound of flesh trap could be a death sentence even for its victor. If you cut off your arm (as winner Simone (Tanedra Howard) did), and were unable to get help after the trial, you’ve once again lost. There’s also the short time limit of many of the traps. The angel trap had to be beaten in just sixty seconds and required Allison Kerry (Dina Meyer) to stick her hand in a jar of acid to retrieve the key. The death mask had the same time limit and required its victim to cut out their eye to reach the key. Given the state the victims are naturally in - panicked and terrified - these short limits are often too little for participants to gain their bearings enough to listen and comprehend Jigsaw’s instructions. After all, we’re not talking about people trained to withstand torture and high pressure; these are just regular people. What the hell, Jigsaw? You said you were playing fair!

Finally, let’s clear something up. Jigsaw absolutely is a murderer. Some people like to debate this, since he didn’t kill anyone outright; he instead killed them in traps. This doesn’t matter in the slightest. He kidnapped people with the intention of making them participate in deadly games and putting them in traps. Let’s be real. He fully expected at least some of these people to die. In fact, he may have even wanted some of them to! So, yes, he’s absolutely a killer, which makes him a terrible person for sure. However, when you pile on his hypocrisy, unfairness, and inconsistency in his victim choice, rules, ideology, and traps, well…

You realize he really is just a big, huge jerk in addition to being a murderer.