James Wan’s Saw is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024. Because of that, the beloved trap-filled horror franchise has been getting new physical media editions, action figures and updates for the next installment. Now, while fans wait for Saw XI next year, NECA has added another Jigsaw killer to their lineup.

The seven-inch figure, a part of NECA’s popular Ultimate line, features John Kramer aka Jigsaw in his alternate red robes. The company already unveiled this figure earlier this year as a limited exclusive, but now it's getting a much wider release. It comes with all the same accessories as its first run too. This includes interchangeable heads and hands, a pig-mask head, a puzzle head-trap, a tape recorder, an extended blade, and Billy the Puppet with its Tricycle. The color swapped robe also is once again made out of fabric and bendy wire for posing. This isn’t the first time NECA has included the red robe in one of their series. It was also a part of their Tooney Terror collection which was released earlier this year.

The Legacy of the 'Saw' Franchise

While the first Saw film became an instant cult classic thanks to its raw editing style and brutal scenarios, its first batch of sequels diminished Jigsaw's power with each release. Like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the yearly release did Saw no favors. The franchise’s initial cycle ended in 2010 with The Final Chapter, a title that hasn’t aged well, but Saw would live on with Jigsaw and Spiral starting in the late 2010s. Like the last six sequels, those films were not that well received. However, that all changed with Saw X in 2023. The definitive return of John Kramer brought the franchise’s first critical success of the two-decade old series while also bringing in over $111 million worldwide. Another best for the franchise. Saw finally had the shot in the arm it needed with a more streamlined plot that brought it back to its morally gray roots. It also ensured the Saw XI was right around the dreaded corner. There are no plot details available for the sequel yet. That being said, it’s a safe bet that Tobin Bell’s John Kramer will be back for another deadly game.

Despite originally being announced for release this fall, Saw XI will now set its next blood-soaked trap in theaters on September 26, 2025. Until then, you can watch Saw X which is currently streaming on Starz. As for NECA’s latest Saw release, Jigsaw’s red robe figure will be available in August 2024 at your local retailers like Target.

