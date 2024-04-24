The Big Picture Former Counting On star, Jill Duggar Dillard mourns stillborn daughter Isla Marie in a heartfelt ceremony.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share details of the family's loss and tribute.

The Dillards already have three sons and were expecting their fourth baby in August after their previous miscarriage.

19 Kids and Counting alum Jill Duggar Dillard has just shared a heartbreaking post on her social media, announcing she and her husband Derick Dillard have laid their stillborn daughter Isla Marie to rest. The couple announced their loss on April 13, 2024, revealing that the baby was stillborn in the fourth month of the pregnancy. The Dillards already have three sons and were expecting their fourth baby in August after their previous miscarriage in 2021.

The joint Instagram post featured photos of a floral arrangement over their daughter’s white box of their daughter’s remains along with a service program and prayer. “Isla Marie, our baby girl. We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven,” wrote the caption. The Counting On stars also shared photos of a table with a small dress, stuffed animals, children’s books, and toys. The guests could also write on seed-paper cards as tributes to their daughter, Isla Marie.

Thousands of fans offered the couple their condolences, in addition to their many friends and family members. Cousin Amy Duggar King was one of the commenters. Her comment reads, “Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously. God has a plan through all the heartbreak.” Dillard’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo also added, “love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed.”

Jill and Derick Dillard Have Been Through a Lot Together

In November 2023, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrated 10 years of being together. Fans had the chance to follow their relationship on the Duggar family’s reality show 19 and Counting as the two fell in love with each other while Dillard was working in Nepal. They got engaged over a video call and Duggar visited her fiancé in Nepal alongside her dad in Season 8 of the show.

The pair officially announced their relationship in March 2014 and were married in June 2014. A year later, the couple starred in their own spin-off show Counting On, which revolved around their married life and their sons. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after 11 seasons and the last episode aired in 2020. But Duggar remained in the spotlight thanks to her career as an author.

The former reality star released her first book titled Growing up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships in 2014, which she co-authored with her sisters Jana, Jessa, and Jinger Duggar. Her second book, Counting the Cost was released in September 2023. She has now also transitioned into a famous social media personality and also blogs alongside her husband. You can watch her content on YouTube’s channel Dillard Family Official.

