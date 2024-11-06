Jill Duggar Dillard and her parents don't have the best relationship. The former star of Counting On has talked in the past about how she views her parents and she has been estranged from her father, Jim Bob Duggar, for years. Now, in a new Q&A that the former reality star took part of, it does seem like a lot has changed on that front. A fan of the show and Duggar Dillard as what her relationship with her parents was like today and the reality star was candid about the complexities of their dynamic. Her relationship with Michelle Duggar is complicated despite her not really speaking with her father.

Using the Q&A function on Instagram, Duggar Dillard answered the fan by telling them that their relationship was “Complicated.” She went on to give hope to those who wanted to see Duggar Dillard back with Jim Bob and Michelle. She said that they were all working on putting boundaries in place and figuring out what their relationship could look like. According to Duggar Dillard, “I feel like we are in a rebuilding phase now, with healthy boundaries still in place."

According to Duggar Dillard, their relationship is getting better in the sense that they are all trying to hang out and see each other more. She talked about how she attempts to see her parents but also makes sure to put her own mental health and bandwidth at the forefront when seeing Jim Bob and Michelle. “We try to hang out whenever it works well, and we have the [mental] bandwidth to navigate things,” she wrote.

In the Past, Jill Duggar Dillard Almost Couldn't Remember the Last Time She Saw Her Parents

Image via TLC

In the beginning of this year, Duggar Dillard was on an episode of “The Unplanned Podcast” with Abby and Matt Howard and talked about her book. While she wanted to respect her parents, she pointed out that she wasn't really sure when the last time she saw them was. Her husband, Derick Dillard, thought it was when their son Freddy Dillard was born in July of 2022 but Duggar Dillard wasn't sure. “Was it that? Or was it a wedding?” she tried to recall. “I can’t remember.” They went back and forth but decided it was some family thing but still over a year ago since she had seen them.

Now, they're hanging out and working on their relationship. You can see Duggar Dillard and her parents on Counting On.

19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 IMDb ID tt1307083 TMDB User Rating 5 .9 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10 Network TLC Producers Sean Overbeeke , Alon Orstein , Kirk Streb , Bill Hayes Character(s) Self , Himself Expand

Stream on Discovery Plus