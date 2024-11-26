Jim Abrahams, one third of a trio who brought a new kind of comedy to the big screen, has died. Abrahams co-directed Airplane! with friends David and Jerry Zucker, then struck out on his own, producing another string of comedy hits. Abrahams died on Tuesday at age 80.

Abrahams was born in Shorewood, Wisconsin, on May 10, 1944. Growing up in Shorewood, he befriended the Zucker brothers, who would become his longtime creative partners. While attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they founded a comedy troupe, the Kentucky Fried Theater. Their mix of improvisational humor, sight gags, and movie parodies proved popular enough that they moved to Los Angeles, where they recruited then-unknown director John Landis to direct a sketch comedy film for them - The Kentucky Fried Movie. It became a solid cult hit, and landed the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker trio (dubbed ZAZ) a studio gig - remaking the staid disaster film Zero Hour into a spoof of the genre.

Surely You Can't Be Serious?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Airplane!, which Abrahams co-directed and co-wrote with the Zucker brothers, was an unlikely hit. Its biggest stars were leading men of a bygone era who had limited experience in comedy, like Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, and Lloyd Bridges; it was a spoof of the star-studded disaster film genre, which was already in its death throes; and its plot was essentially a framework for a series of bizarre non-sequitur gags. And yet it was an enormous hit - upon its 1980 release, it became the third-highest-grossing comedy of all time. The ZAZ trio followed it up with the spoof TV show Police Squad!, which also starred Nielsen, and Top Secret!, a hybrid spoof of the spy genre and Elvis Presley's filmography; neither replicated the success of Airplane! The trio then co-directed the more straightforward black comedy Ruthless People, with Danny DeVito and Bette Midler. Following that film, ZAZ went their separate ways, although Abrahams would produce the Zucker-directed The Naked Gun, which followed up on Police Squad.

Zucker's first film as a solo director was Big Business, which starred Midler and Lily Tomlin as two sets of mismatched twins; it was a reasonable success, but his subsequent feature, the Winona Ryder teen dramedy Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael was a misfire. In 1991, Abrahams made a successful return to his spoof roots with Hot Shots!, a parody of Top Gun starring Charlie Sheen. It was a huge box office and critical success, as was its sequel, Hot Shots! Part Deux. His final film as director, Jane Austen's Mafia!, was a critical flop but still turned a profit. His final contribution to the spoof genre was co-writing Scary Movie 4, which reunited him with David Zucker.

Abrahams is survived by his wife, Nancy Cocuzzo; his daughter, Jamie, and sons Joseph and Charlie; and his grandchildren Caleb, James and Isaac. Charlie was afflicted with epilepsy as a child, and the Abrahams founded the nonprofit Charlie Foundation for Ketogenic Therapies in 1994. Our thoughts go out to Abraham's friends and family.