Counting On star Jill Duggar seems to have mended her relationship with her father, Jim Bob Duggar during the Holidays. Over the years, Jill Duggar and many of her siblings have been vocal about their strained dynamic with their parents due to their strict rules. In her book Counting the Cost, which was released in September 2023, Jill Duggar talks about her parents' involvement in the Institute in Basic Life Principles and refers to the organization as a cult. But it looks like things have gotten better among the family members since then.

Jill Duggar’s brother, James Duggar, recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos that show the family opening Christmas presents together. The caption of the heartfelt post reads: “The best time of the year!!!” Now, fans were quick to notice that one of the pictures in the carousel featured Jill Duggar and her husband, Derrick Dillard, sitting on a couch and chatting with Jim Bob Duggar. James Duggar’s post also included pictures of his siblings, Jessa Duggar, Jason Duggar and Jeremiah Duggar along with their families.

This marks the end of Jill Duggar and her husband’s long feud with the Duggar family patriarch. In the 2023 documentary series, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the couple openly criticized Jim Bob Duggar and called him out for financial exploitation during their time on the family reality show. Jill Duggar claimed that she received no compensation for the seven and a half years she appeared on the show, while Dillard accused his father-in-law of pressuring his daughter to sign an unfair contract with TLC on her wedding day.

Jill Duggar Doesn’t Want Any More Family Drama

Jill Duggar also shared photos from the happy occasion on Instagram. The former reality star talked about celebrating Christmas with her family and shared a photo with all her sisters and her mom, Michelle Duggar. While Jill Duggar and her husband distanced themselves from her family after leaving Counting On in 2017, they are slowly working on developing a healthier dynamic with them.

In November 2024, Jill Duggar took to her Instagram story to reply to a follower who had asked about her relationship with her parents. Duggar responded that their relationship remained complicated but confessed that they were in a “rebuilding phase” with healthy boundaries in place. She shared that she tries to hang out with her family whenever they have the bandwidth to navigate their differences.

This goes to show that Jill Duggar has come a long way in just one year. During her January 2024 appearance on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt and Abby Howard, Duggar revealed that she hadn’t seen her parents since before the release of her book. The reality star shared that she didn’t even know whether her parents had read her book. Duggar added that she didn’t want to create any more controversy with her family, which is why she was letting things be. All episodes of Counting On are available to stream on Discovery+.

Your changes have been saved 19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Finale Year November 30, 2014 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 15 Character(s) Self , Himself Producers Sean Overbeeke , Alon Orstein , Kirk Streb , Bill Hayes IMDb ID tt1307083 Network TLC TMDB User Rating 5 .9 Expand

