British actor Jim Broadbent is one of those performers who can slip effortlessly into any character, seamlessly becoming a part of a story's fabric no matter the genre. With a career spanning decades, he has tackled everything from comedies and fantasy to musicals and intense dramas. He's always a treat to watch, often bringing unexpected depth to supporting roles that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Most viewers will recognize Broadbent from his work in blockbusters like Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, or his appearance as Archmaester Ebrose in Game of Thrones. But these roles only scratch the surface of his lengthy filmography. With this in mind, this list highlights some of his finest work across different genres and periods, showcasing his immense range and captivating screen presence.

10 'Topsy-Turvy' (1999)

Directed by Mike Leigh

"Am I never to be allowed to rest?" Broadbent leads the cast in this one as the spirited W.S. Gilbert, part of the legendary theatrical duo Gilbert and Sullivan. Set in the late 19th century, the film follows the creation of their now-classic operetta The Mikado, capturing the artistic and personal challenges behind its production. Broadbent nails the part, capturing both the character's eccentries and his humanity, as he wrestles with self-doubt and navigates creative conflicts. The performance is grounded in small, telling gestures and expressions.

It helps that Mike Leigh's script gives the actor a lot to work with. Broadbent has many memorable lines here, like his assertion that frivolities should be treated with the utmost seriousness. Overall, Topsy-Turvy is a witty, lavish movie, jam-packed with thoughtful statements on artistry and self-delusion. It won't be everyone's cup of tea (and some will find some of the actors' singing grating) but the right kind of viewer will adore the film.

9 'Another Year' (2010)

Directed by Mike Leigh

"Life's not always kind, is it?" Another Year is another Mike Leigh film and one of his best. In it, Broadbent plays Tom, a gentle, grounded geologist whose stable life offers a contrast to the chaotic personal lives of the people around him. As its title suggests, the movie takes place over the course of a year, with each season bringing new developments in the lives of Tom, his wife Gerri (Ruth Sheen), and their close friends. Here, Broadbent is restrained and understated, playing Tom as warm and resilient.

The other performances are similarly terrific, especially Lesley Manville as the deeply unhappy Mary. Together, they elevate this quiet drama into a moving, devastating character study. There is no real plot here, but the stark realism of the performances and writing draws the viewer into their characters' lives. It adds up to a slice-of-life film that is moving, poignant, and wise.

8 'The Damned United' (2009)

Directed by Tom Hooper

"People don't think you're me, they think you're you." The Damned United centers on the legendary but controversial football manager Brian Clough (Michael Sheen). The focus of the story is Clough's stormy 44-day stint at Leeds United, where he clashes with the team's ingrained culture and traditions. His rapid rise and fall quickly became the stuff of sporting legend. Broadbent has a supporting role as Sam Longson, the no-nonsense chairman of Derby County Football Club. Longson initially supports Clough’s efforts at Derby, yet he is often caught between Clough's demanding personality and the practicalities of running a successful football club.

The movie is heavily fictionalized, less about soccer and more about ambition, underdogs, defeat, and the pain of falling from grace. On the acting side, Sheen does most of the heavy lifting, but Broadbent is also solid, conveying respect, irritation, and wariness in equal measure. For his efforts, he received a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

7 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

"Everyone and their mums is packin' round here!" Broadbent also has a small part in Edgar Wright's brilliant buddy-cop comedy. He delivers a hilarious performance as Inspector Frank Butterman, the seemingly jovial head of the police force in the sleepy, secretive town of Sandford (and dad to Nick Frost's Danny Butterman). At first, the elder Butterman appears to be a kind, bumbling figure who is proud of his town’s idyllic reputation and quirky traditions.

However, as the film unfolds, it becomes clear that there is something far darker lurking behind Sandford’s quaint facade, with Butterman playing a pivotal role in maintaining the town’s "peace". He's great in the role, masterfully blending warmth and menace, creating a character who is both affable and subtly unnerving. In this regard, Wright has a knack for casting veteran British actors in a role that pushes them out of their usual wheelhouse and shows off their range.