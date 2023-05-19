Jim Brown, an NFL legend and civil rights activist who transitioned into a career as a Hollywood action star in films like The Dirty Dozen and 100 Rifles, has died at the age of 87. In a post on Instagram, Brown's wife Monique Brown confirmed her husband's passing.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown," she wrote. "He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken."

Brown began his career as a college football player at Syracuse University, and was eventually selected sixth overall by the Cleveland Brown in the 1957 NFL Draft. He won at NFL Championship in 1964 and was widely considered one of the best football players in history. In addition to his football career, he was a well-known civil rights activist, and was often outspoken on issues of racial justice, especially once he broke into the film industry.

RELATED: Decade of Change: 10 Groundbreaking Films Made in the 1960s

Brown Was Also a Prolific Actor

Film buffs are most likely to recognize Brown from his extensive Hollywood career, where his football chops helped him create a niche as an action star in numerous projects. His motion picture debut came in 1964 with 20th Century's Rio Conchos, in which he portrayed an Army sergeant.

Three years later, Brown would have a major role in 1967's The Dirty Dozen for MGM, starring alongside Charles Bronson, Lee Marvin, and Ernest Borgnine. Brown portrayed a convict sent to France to kill German officers during a suicide mission World War II. His role helped cemented Brown as a legitimate Hollywood star, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that Marvin said of his acting abilities, "Brown's a better actor than Sir Laurence Olivier would be as a member of the Cleveland Browns.”

Brown retired from the NFL at 30, but continued making a name for himself on the big screen. He would be seen in action roles in projects for the studio like Ice Station Zebra and The Split, the latter of which would become his first leading role.