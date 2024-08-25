The Big Picture Jim Carrey shines in a minimal yet impactful role in The Bad Batch as the enigmatic Hermit.

Carrey's physical comedy skills are on display, creating intrigue and adding depth to his character.

The film allows Carrey to showcase his versatility as an actor, using silent gestures to convey complex emotions.

Jim Carrey has been nothing short of one of the great laugh factories in cinema, to the point that it may have actively hindered his career choices later down the road. It became hard for people to see him as a fully three-dimensional actor, despite his stellar work in films like The Truman Show and Man on the Moon, and his taste in dramatic work were usually huge duds that were quickly forgotten. His lesser dramatic work was often too far divorced from his comedic roots, and he needed a role that let him have the best of both roles. That's what Ana Lily Amirpour gave him with his scene-stealing role in her post-apocalypse film The Bad Batch.

Who is Jim Carrey in 'The Bad Batch'?

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland just outside of America, where American civilization dangles by a thread in several isolated communities, the Hermit (Carrey) wanders. Scraggly and haggard, a dehydrated and fit scarecrow dressed in tattered rags and an insulated hat, pushing his shopping cart full of information and the last things he claims as his own, he simply walks the desert plains. He has no backstory, he has no personable identity, he only pushes his cart and serves as a ferryman for those trying to cross the world. In the minimal role, he doesn't do much more than be a deus ex machina to get the characters where they need to go, but that scarcity gives each of his appearances that much more punch.

Jim Carrey Uses His Silent Comedy Skills To Flesh Out the Hermit

The world of The Bad Batch is one with little actual humor in it, unless you're perhaps tripping on some kind of hallucinogenic drug, and most of the characters follow suit. The Hermit is one of the few characters who really gets to indulge in any kind of "silly" behavior, and that allows Carrey to shine. His body language is lopsided and measured, not doing anything unless he's fully thought out if it's worth it. He never says a word, and yet Carrey sells him as not a crazed lunatic, but as someone who has built his life philosophy around the importance of getting around and knowing things that others don't know, not wasting any time or effort he shouldn't. It builds intrigue about who he truly is and if he has some kind of hidden agenda, making you lean forward to see if the Hermit will do anything unexpected as he remains on alert for anybody to get the drop on him.

If there's one scene that gives us a little of that classic Carrey magic, it's in a scene where protagonist Miami Man (Jason Momoa) is asking for directions to go somewhere. Instead of directly telling or giving him the information, the Hermit engages in frantic charades, spelling out where he should go without any spoken words. His gesticulations are controlled yet explosive, bending inwards on himself and flapping his arms like he has an entire language in his body. The genius of Jim Carrey's comedy was always in how he could reorganize his body like he was playing every instrument in a one-man-band at once, not simply stretching or twisting but rewriting his DNA as a feat worthy of Mr. Fantastic.

This one scene shows how, even when in the middle of a genre-bending odyssey through the barbarity of human depravity, Carrey could rely on his physical profundity to engage us and tell us so much about a character who never utters a single word. Even when playing someone who bore no physical or spiritual resemblance to anyone he had ever played, Jim Carrey painted a full picture with all the same brushes and paints he's used his entire career.

The Bad Batch is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

