Once among the highest-earning stars in the world, Jim Carrey has appeared in only three theatrical releases since 2018. Each of those films features an extremely fast hedgehog, and involves Carrey wearing a comical mustache. But thanks to the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey has overtaken some of the most legendary movie stars of all time at the domestic box office, and in doing so, established himself among the 25 highest-grossing stars in history. Not too shabby for a man who is essentially semi-retired. Carrey plays the villain in the Sonic movies, which have now generated a combined global total of nearly $1.2 billion worldwide.

The Sonic films have contributed $570 million to Carrey's career domestic total, which now stands at a staggering $3.15 billion. This is enough to make him the 25th-highest grossing star in history, ahead of icons such as Bruce Willis, Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg. Ahead of Carrey on the all-time list is Hugh Jackman. It's remarkable to note that Carrey has achieved this milestone without having appeared in a Marvel or Marvel-adjacent franchise. Granted, the Sonic movies have really benefited him, but the majority of his career was spent starring in one-off blockbusters.

For instance, his highest-grossing film domestically remains How the Grinch Stole Christmas, followed by Bruce Almighty. As many as 15 of his films have passed the $100 million mark domestically, going as far back as 1994's Dumb and Dumber and The Mask. His average domestic box office gross stands at over $90 million, while his global average is currently hovering around the $150 million mark. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has generated over $470 million worldwide, on the back of excellent reviews and even better audience reception. Carrey will likely return to the big screen next in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which has been dated for a 2027 release.

Carrey Was Able to Lead Challenging Films to Box Office Success