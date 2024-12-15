Even though Jim Carrey (Sonic The Hedgehog 3) has been hinting at his retirement for years, fans of his work will always be able to revisit the movies he starred in. In January, one of his most iconic films will become even easier to watch: Netflix announced that it's bringing the 2003 comedy Bruce Almighty to its catalog. The movie has a pretty unique concept: frustrated with his life, Bruce (Carrey) declares himself unhappy with the way that God has been running things and says that if he had the Almighty's powers he would be able to do a much better job. To his surprise, his wish is granted.

For Bruce Almighty, the risk of mixing fantasy and comedy genres immensely paid off. A lot of that was due to Carrey's performance and a wildly creative script penned by Steve Koren (A Thousand Words), Mark O'Keefe (Click), and Steve Oedekerk (Kung Pow: Enter the Fist). The trio's script makes the case that not even all the time and power in the world is enough to take care of an entire planet, and Bruce learns the hard way that with great power comes great responsibility.

The cast of Bruce Almighty was also pretty great: aside from Carrey, it featured a young Jennifer Aniston who was just about to end her 10-season run on Friends — so audiences were already feeling nostalgic. Morgan Freeman (Lioness) played God, cementing the top spot on the Morgan Freeman chain of command, and a then-unknown Steve Carell (The Office) in a scene in which he was completely able to steal the spotlight from Jim Carrey for a couple of minutes.

'Bruce Almighty' Was a Sleeper Hit

Image via Universal Pictures.

The scene became famous, and in an interview with BBC, Carrey revealed that we ended up seeing just a fraction of it:

"Some of the scenes were cut short. Steve Carell, when he's doing the news, and I'm messing with him, we took it much further, actually. I mean, his head bursts into flames and everything else, and it just got too violent and horrible. And Tom [Shadyac] says, 'Hmm. No. Too much, maybe.' So, Tom was always there to rein me in."

The movie was wildly successful and grossed over $484 million worldwide — an outstanding number for a comedy. The immense success prompted a spin-off sequel titled Evan Almighty, led by Carell, which failed at winning audiences over for a second time. The movie was directed by Tom Shadyac, who worked with Carrey on Liar Liar and Ace Ventura. He also helmed Eddie Murphy's The Nutty Professor and the Robin Williams dramedy Patch Adams.

Bruce Almighty becomes available on Netflix on January 1.

Your changes have been saved Bruce Almighty Release Date May 23, 2003 Director Tom Shadyac Cast Jim Carrey , Morgan Freeman , Jennifer Aniston , Philip Baker Hall , Catherine Bell , Lisa Ann Walter Runtime 101 minutes Writers Steve Koren , Mark O'Keefe , Steve Oedekerk

Get Netflix