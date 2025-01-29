Once among the highest-paid movie stars in the world, Jim Carrey has essentially been semi-retired for the last few years. Since 2018, he has only appeared in the three Sonic the Hedgehog movies. And thanks to the phenomenal box office performance of the trilogy's third installment, Carrey has now passed an admirable career milestone. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed nearly $450 million worldwide, of which around $230 million has come from domestic theaters. This was enough to earn Carrey a spot on an elite global box office list.

His films have generated a cumulative domestic haul of $3.2 billion, making him the 25th highest-grossing movie star in history. To get to this stage, Carrey overtook the iconic Bruce Willis, Nicolas Cage, and Adam Sandler. He has also surpassed the lifetime domestic totals of Marvel stars such as Josh Brolin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan, and perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Ryan Reynolds. While Carrey has been around for far longer, Reynolds recently headlined the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over $630 million domestically. Just ahead of Carrey on the all-time list are Hugh Jackman and Jeremy Renner, both of whom have appeared in several superhero blockbusters.

It's worth noting that Carrey hasn't played too many supporting roles in his career, having skyrocketed to the pinnacle of Hollywood in the 1990s. His biggest domestic hit remains How the Grinch Stole Christmas ($262 million), followed by Bruce Almighty ($242 million). Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is currently his third-biggest hit, ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The three Sonic movies have grossed over $560 million domestically, and more than $1.1 billion worldwide. Some of Carrey's other hits include Batman Forever ($184 million), Liar Liar ($181 million), and Horton Hears a Who ($154 million).

Carrey Has Been Conquering the Box Office for Three Decades