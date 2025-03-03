Alexa, play 'Don't Hold Back' and get ready to dance through some lasers, because Doctor Robotnik has officially beaten God himself. With a worldwide box office total of $485.7 million and counting, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has become Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing his previous record-holder, Bruce Almighty ($484.4 million, 2003). The latest installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has continued its remarkable streak of box office success, proving that Carrey’s return as the villainous and incompetent Dr. Ivo Robotnik was a massive draw for audiences, and this time, we actually got two of him. Talk about more bang for your buck.

Prior to the success of the third movie in the Sonic series, Carrey's biggest hits were, unsurprisingly, made up of comedy, superhero and holiday movies, with Bruce Almighty holding the record for over twnet years. In that movie, Carrey played a struggling news anchor who temporarily gains the powers of God, and it ended up being a massive hit, grossing $242.7 million domestically and $241.7 million internationally for a total of $484.4 million worldwide. It won't be a surprise to fans to learn that the other two Sonic films are a part of Carrey's top ten.

What Are Jim Carrey's Highest-Grossing Movies?

Outside of the four aforementioned films above, Carrey has had a number of huge hits. In 1994, The Mask turned Carrey into a box office powerhouse in one of his career-defining roles. Playing the cartoonishly over-the-top Stanley Ipkiss, Carrey’s mix of physical comedy and CGI-enhanced lunacyhelped the film earn $120.1 million domestically and a massive $231.7 million worldwide—a remarkable achievement for a mid-budget comic book adaptation in the 1990s. The movie is genuinely deranged, but it's stood the test of time.

In 2000, Carrey went mean as he transformed into The Grinch in Ron Howard’s holiday hit, which has gone on to become a Christmas classic. With $262.4 million domestic, it remains Carrey’s biggest U.S. box office success, though it saw a lower $85 million international performance. Carrey embraced the holiday season again in 2009's A Christmas Carol, where he voiced Ebenezer Scrooge and several other characters via motion capture. It earned $315.7 million world wide.

The final, most notable movie is perhaps just as well known for the anecdote from Carrey about co-star Tommy Lee Jones as it is for the plot of the movie. Playing The Riddler in Batman Forever was a perfect fit for Carrey’s wild energy, leading the film to gross $184.1 million domestically and $152.4 million internationally, but that wild energy eventually led Jones—who was approached by Carrey during a dinner with a friend—to tell the actor that he "hated" him and that he "could not sanction your buffoonery". One of the finest insults of our time.

