Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 46

Saturday Night Live , the long-running sketch comedy show that still allegedly has full-time castmembers despite all evidence to the contrary, just announced that Jim Carrey will be playing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming 46th season. SNL is gearing up for a return to Studio 8H after a unique season shot from home, one that just happens to land in the middle of possibly the most batfuck insane election season of all time.

Here’s SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, speaking to Vulture, on how the show landed Carrey.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny.”

You absolutely must love that classic Lorne Michaels optimism and enthusiasm. SNL‘s head-honcho did, however, announce a few exciting changes, including new head writer Anna Drezen and three new featured players: Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes.

An unprecedented election also calls for an unprecedented season of SNL. Michaels made the call to kick off season 46 with five live shows in a row, a first in the show’s history. Here’s what he had to say:

“I made the decision early on, or at least about a month ago, that we would do something we hadn’t done before, which was five shows in a row. Because there are four debates and then it’s Halloween, and that’s the weekend before the election. And sadly, if the election gets extended, then we’ll be doing six or seven shows in a row.”

