While promoting his latest movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2, iconic Hollywood star Jim Carrey has announced that he plans to retire from acting in favor of enjoying a “quiet life”. The sixty-year-old actor recently spoke to Access Hollywood and announced, fairly casually, that he has the intention to retire from his acting career.

When asked about how serious he was about it, Carrey nodded and replied: “I’m being fairly serious”. According to the actor, who reprises his role as Doctor Robotnik in the new Sonic sequel currently in theaters, this decision is not set in stone: “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”. In other words, if there isn’t a project worthy enough in the future, it may be the last time we can see Carrey on the silver screen.

This decision might upset fans but does not seem to bother Carrey, who wore a wide smile as he made the revelation to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. In fact, the actor appeared content with his decision as it will offer him the chance to simply enjoy a peaceful life dedicated to his personal artistic projects:

“I really like my quiet life, and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

This would not be the first time Carrey took a break from acting, but it certainly had never seemed so definitive. At least, it should reassure fans to know that the actor is doing this for his own sake and well-being.

Although Carrey does not have more projects after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, he will be appearing in a special Netflix tribute to Bob Saget, alongside John Stamos, John Mayer, and Jeff Ross, that is set to premiere in June.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in theaters on April 8.

