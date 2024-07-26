Very few actors have the success and versatility of Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey. His seamless transition from a slapstick gag comedian to a dramatic actor remains impressive. Carrey has shown his acting talents from early in his career as the goofy Ace Ventura in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) to the disillusioned Truman Burbank in The Truman Show (1998).

Apart from a few cult classics, Carrey has also demonstrated that he is a viable actor on screen and at the box office, making millions and generating even more. Additionally, he holds two Golden Globe awards out of seven nominations, among other trophies. In a career full of bangers, the best Jim Carrey films have magnified his popularity and acting talents. It's hard to determine what are his absolute best efforts, especially considering worthy stuff like Batman Forever (1995), Horton Hears a Who! (2008), and Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) doesn't quite make the cut.

10 'The Cable Guy' (1996)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of Carrey’s lesser-known roles is the black comedy The Cable Guy, which also starred Matthew Broderick, Jack Black, and Owen Wilson. The film revolves around Steven Kovacs (Broderick), who recently moved into an apartment after a rough breakup. After moving in, Kovacs hires a cable TV installer (Carrey) who becomes obsessed with his personal affairs.

Although a moderate success at the box office and despite mixed reviews, The Cable Guy remains a cult classic. The film's producer, Judd Apatow, suggests that because Carrey’s humor is more subtle and dark, different than his usual exaggerated slapstick, fans were blindsided by the change. Indeed, Carrey is at his most unnerving and menacing in The Cable Guy, yet still offering a dash of charm into what is undoubtedly his darkest and most mean-spirited comedy.

Watch on Hulu

9 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Directed by Ron Howard

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on children’s author Dr. Seuss’ book of the same name, Carrey stars as the grumpy green loner, The Grinch, who sets out to destroy Christmas for the residents in Whoville. How the Grinch Stole Christmas was the first Dr. Suess book to be adapted into a feature-length film. The film was commercially successful as it earned $346.5 million at the box office with a budget of $123 million. It won an Academy Award for Best Makeup and was nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

Underneath the detailed prosthetics, quirky set design, and dark themes, Carrey shines as the disgruntled antihero. His eccentricity and exaggerated humor allow audience members to laugh at the Grinch’s antics while sympathizing with his loneliness and past. Because of the costume and heavy prosthetics, Carrey became openly frustrated and upset, but Howard encouraged Carrey to redirect his frustrations by improvising and ad-libbing his lines. While Carrey’s interpretation of the Grinch is campy and too dramatic for some viewers, it remains a cult classic among other Christmas movies.

8 'Bruce Almighty' (2003)

Directed by Tom Shadyac

Image via Universal Pictures

Bruce Almighty revolves around an unhappy New York news reporter, Bruce Nolan (Carrey), who, on one fateful night, is bestowed the powers of God (Morgan Freeman). With a budget of $81 million, the film was a box-office success, earning $484.6 million. The film’s success prompted a sequel in 2007, Evan Almighty, starring Steve Carrell, who plays Bruce’s workplace rival.

Bruce Almighty is Carrey’s third time working with Tom Shadyac, but the formula is better than ever, with the film delving into themes of free will, spirituality, humility, and faith. Carrey exhibits his classic over-the-top slapstick humor in the film's first two-thirds, but in the last act, he flexes his dramatic acting talents. He carefully balances out the silly comedic gags with powerful and heartfelt speeches by the deeply flawed Nolan. Bruce Almighty is among Carrey's funniest and most purely enjoyable movies, a testament to his comedic prowess.

Bruce Almighty Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 23, 2003 Cast Jim Carrey , Morgan Freeman , Jennifer Aniston , Philip Baker Hall , Catherine Bell , Lisa Ann Walter Runtime 101 Writers Steve Koren , Mark O'Keefe , Steve Oedekerk

7 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' (1994)

Directed by Tom Shadyac

Image via Warner Bros.

Ace Ventura is one of Carrey’s most exaggerated and vibrant characters. The film follows Ace, a private detective in Miami, Florida, hired by football team Miami Dolphins publicist to recuse the kidnapped dolphin mascot, Snowflake. Its success at the box office of $107.2 million with a $15 million budget prompted a sequel titled Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995), an animated series and a TV movie.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is Carrey’s first breakout role. While there are many great gags, the film hasn't aged as gracefully as other Carrey movies of the time. Still, the film remains crucial when analyzing Carrey's career; it launched him into stardom and cemented his reputation as his generation's most expressive and explosive performer. Although it stands at 49% rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is considered a cult classic among Carrey’s superfans.

6 'The Mask' (1994)

Directed by Chuck Russell

Image via New Line Cinema

Before Ryan Reynolds’ debut as the Marvel antihero Deadpool, there was The Mask. Based on a comic book series of the same name by Michael Richardson, the film follows bank teller Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey), who discovers a magical mask that transforms him into a cartoonish antihero. As The Mask, Ipkiss can break the fourth wall and use Looney Tunes-style logic to fight enemies. Due to its success at the box office, the film led to the foundation of Carrey’s and Cameron Diaz’s acting careers.

Equal parts protagonist and antagonist, The Mask is perhaps Carrey's most beloved character, allowing him to transform into and transition between the insecure Ipkiss and the flamboyant antihero. Carrey shows off his classic slapstick and raunchy humor with exaggerated facial expressions. However, as Ipkiss, he becomes meek and shy, which makes him relatable and sympathetic to the audience. In many ways, The Mask established Carrey's big-screen persona as a wacky force of nature with enough appeal to be a leading man.

The Mask Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 29, 1994 Cast Jim Carrey , Peter Riegert , Peter Greene , Amy Yasbeck , Richard Jeni , Orestes Matacena Runtime 97 mins Writers Michael Fallon , Mark Verheiden , Mike Werb

5 'Liar Liar' (1997)

Directed by Tom Shadyac

Image via Universal Pictures

Liar Liar follows LA lawyer Fletcher Reede (Carrey), who is recently divorced due to being an absent father and pathological liar. As a result of a magical wish from his son Max (Justin Cooper), Reede is cursed only to speak the absolute truth for one day. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning $302.7 million at the box office with a budget of $45 million, while Carrey was nominated at the 1995 Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy.

Although the film contains many comedic stunts, it mainly focuses on meaningful topics regarding family and fatherhood. In an interview with Shadyac, Carrey explains that Liar Liar was refreshing because his character has a family and romantic relationship, whereas his previous films depicted his characters as bachelors. Additionally, Carrey notes that all the stunts and the “constant suppression of angst” were physically taxing, resulting in him being completely exhausted after shooting. The effort paid off, as Liar Liar remains one of Carrey's most beloved films and a grand showcase for his now-iconic and distinctive gift for physical comedy.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Man on the Moon' (1999)

Directed by Miloš Forman

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on the life of American entertainer Andy Kaufman, Man on the Moon depicts Kaufman’s rise to fame. The film stars Courtney Love, Paul Giamatti, and Danny DeVito, who also served as a producer because he worked closely with Kaufman during the sitcom series Taxi (1978-1983). While Carrey won a Golden Globe for his performance, Man on the Moon underperformed at the box office and received mixed reviews from audience members and critics.

Due to Kaufman’s eccentric and quirky work ethic, Carrey was an excellent choice for the role. In hopes of capturing Kaufman’s true nature, Carrey reportedly used the method acting technique as the comic on and off set. Interestingly, during the film's production, Carrey auditioned for his future role in The Grinch without breaking his Kaufman character. Although far from perfect and more than a little historically inaccurate, Man on the Moon is a showcase for Carrey's talents and a love letter to one of showbusiness' most talented entertainers.

Man on the Moon Release Date December 22, 1999 Cast Jim Carrey , Danny DeVito , Gerry Becker , Greyson Erik Pendry , Brittany Colonna , Leslie Lyles , Bobby Boriello , Courtney Love Runtime 118 Minutes Writers Scott Alexander , Larry Karaszewski

Rent on Amazon

3 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Directed by Peter Farrelly

Image via New Line Cinema

Dumb and Dumber follows friends Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) as they travel cross-country from Rhode Island to Colorado to return a suspicious briefcase full of money. The film was a major box office success, earning $247.3 million with only a budget of $17 million. Additionally, it not only revitalized Daniels’ career but also solidified Carrey as a comedic superstar in Hollywood during the 1990s.

If it had not been for his successful performance in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Farrelly would not have championed for Carrey to co-lead, as Steve Martin and Martin Short were also eyed for the role. The original script was written by director John Hughes, who eventually sold it to Farrelly, and the rest is history. Carrey and Daniels created magic with Dumb and Dumber, delivering one of cinema's best duos, a pairing that makes idiocy more entertaining than ever.

Dumb and Dumber Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 16, 1994 Cast Jim Carrey , Jeff Daniels , Lauren Holly , Mike Starr , Karen Duffy , Charles Rocket Runtime 101 Writers Peter Farrelly , Bennett Yellin , Bobby Farrelly

2 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via Paramount Pictures

There is no doubt that Carrey is a comedic genius. However, his performance in The Truman Show showed his range and talent as a dramatic actor. The film follows salesman Truman Burbank, who discovers his life is a reality television show. The Truman Show was critically acclaimed, earning multiple Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations.

Carrey’s performance as Ace Ventura also helped him secure this monumental role. Carrey states that the role for Burbank was the fastest he’s ever accepted. Screenwriter Andrew Niccol revealed that the script was inspired by the tragic life of Princess Diana, whose life was constantly criticized and on public display by the intrusive press. Niccol expressed that he wanted audience members to feel the agony of continually being surveilled for entertainment. The Truman Show remains arguably Carrey's finest moment as an actor; the actor is vulnerable, relatable, endearing, and easy to root for, creating a brilliant protagonist that ranks among the best in modern cinema.