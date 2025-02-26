Jim Carrey is one of the most successful and versatile actors in Hollywood history, known for his unmatched energy, rubber-faced expressions, and fearless commitment to every role he takes on. With two back-to-back Golden Globe wins to his name and a box office record that places him among the highest-grossing actors of all time, Carrey has left an undeniable mark on the comedy genre. Though he has largely stepped back from acting in recent years, he made a return to the big screen as the eccentric Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog films.

From outrageous slapstick performances to deeply emotional portrayals, Carrey’s filmography is filled with unforgettable roles that showcase his incredible range. Whether he’s playing a wacky pet detective or a heartbroken man erasing his past, each of these films highlights why Carrey remains a one-of-a-kind talent. Here are 10 essential Jim Carrey movies that you have to watch if you admire the actor.

10 'Yes Man' (2008)

Directed by Peyton Reed

In Yes Man, Jim Carrey plays Carl Allen, a pessimistic loan officer stuck in a rut. His constant refusal at anything changes when he attends a self-help seminar led by a charismatic guru (Terence Stamp), who challenges him to say “yes” to every opportunity. Suddenly, Carl finds himself taking on new adventures every time, from learning Korean to taking flying lessons. But he soon realized that saying yes to everything comes at a cost.

Directed by Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Yes Man was one of the underrated comedies of the 2000s. This film brings Carrey’s signature physical comedy to a modern setting. He still brings his all to the gags featured in this film. He actually learned Korean and guitar himself, and he also did the bungee jump scene without a stuntman. While Yes Man may not be as outlandish as some of Carrey’s earlier comedies, the film shows his commitment and consistency in delivering his comedy. The film also delivers a universal, feel-good message with just the right balance of absurdity and sincerity, that wouldn't work without Carrey's performance.