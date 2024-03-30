One of the goofiest performers in cinema, Jim Carrey's funniest performances don't necessarily line up with his funniest movies. After all, an actor with less-than-ideal material can only make it so good. And yet, Carrey is behind some of the best and most recognizable comedic efforts of the past thirty years or so. Even uneven stuff like the feature-length version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas rises on the strength of his talent.

Given how the beloved actor has spoken about retiring, it's fascinating to look back on his legacy. Believe it or not, Jim Carrey's funniest movies aren't all zany with a capital "z;" they can also be satirical, emotionally powerful, and even have a darker mood than expected. It just goes to show that Carrey is a versatile actor, though he clearly does specialize in dialing everything up to 11. These are Carrey's funniest movies, excellent showcases for his wild and now-iconic balls-to-the-wall comedic style.

10 'The Cable Guy' (1996)

Jim Carrey takes his whacky charisma into a darker context in Ben Stiller's The Cable Guy. Matthew Broderick plays Steven Kovacs, an architect who moves out of his girlfriend's (Leslie Mann) place after unsuccessfully proposing to her. Soon, Steven finds himself in a complicated relationship with Chip, the installer he hires and bribes to get free movie channels.

The Cable Guy is an absurdist comedy that isn't afraid to go to extremely dark places. Though not all the jokes land, the troubled friendship leads to some fun situations, and Carrey's commitment to the character is both comic and suitably disturbing. Although it sometimes loses its way, the film's satire about society's over-reliance on television, which is even more important today, is mostly well explained and performed by an ever-committed Carrey.

9 'Yes Man' (2008)

Based on the book by Danny Wallace, Yes Man features Jim Carrey as Carl, a bank loan officer who hasn't been doing much since (and probably before) his divorce. This antisocial middle-aged man is content to watch movies in his apartment by himself, but an old colleague has become very intense since they last spoke and convinces him to attend a Yes Man seminar. After making a covenant to say yes to everything, Carl commits. Many fun adventures follow, including a weird concert, an all-nighter, and a never-ending Harry Potter party.

What an upbeat movie! It's not perfect, but Yes Man perfectly utilizes Carrey's talents, showcasing his subtler side while allowing him to let loose in controlled situations. Zooey Deschanel is very charming as Carl's love interest, while Carl's boss, Norm (Rhys Darby), and best friend (Bradley Cooper) properly add to the hilarity. Though one shouldn't say yes to literally everything and absolutely shouldn't go around telling people they're following such a code, Yes Man drives home an important message about embracing life and putting oneself out there.

8 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

The 2004 comedy-drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is largely about a breakup. Specifically, Clementine (Kate Winslet) erases all of her memories of her ex, Joel (Jim Carrey), and when Joel finds out, he decides to do the same. But he has second thoughts in the middle of the procedure, leading to a trippy adventure into his mind as he tries to cling to a romance that failed.

Much of the humor lies in how his memories change as he tries to wake himself up. Winslet does an incredible job, and much of the movie's humor comes from her character's personality. Carrey assumes a more restrained approach, but his innate comedic abilities make Joel extremely relatable and funny. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is considered one of the best reverse-chronological movies, partly because of how it is able to meld the serious with the comically absurd. The dialogue, written by Charlie Kaufman, is also incredible; it can be very introspective, philosophical, and emotionally brutal but very charming when it wants to be.

7 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

In Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Carrey plays Count Olaf, who resides thirty-seven blocks away from the three orphaned Baudelaire children. This exceedingly suspicious man is either the children's third cousin four times removed or the fourth cousin three times removed. Of course, Carrey gives a totally bonkers performance that includes an impression of a T-Rex, an impression of a man in the electric chair, incoherent babbling, and other plentiful quirks that liven up his dilapidated home.

The film itself is filled with eccentric grown-ups, including the always-delightful, three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep as Aunt Josephine. So many adults die in this film that it's surprising how the movie is able to maintain its comical tone. Events jump too quickly from one section to the next, so the movie doesn't always feel like a cohesive whole, but Jim Carrey's charisma and the film's silly logic keep this narrative from collapsing into the stormy sea.

6 'I Love You, Phillip Morris' (2009)

Based on the biography by Steve Mcvivker, I Love You, Phillip Morris begins with the disclaimer, "This really happened. It really did." Jim Carrey plays Steven Russell, an adopted son who grows up to be a police officer and uses his resources to find his birth mother. She slams the door in his face, so he quits the force and moves his wife (Leslie Mann) and daughter to Texas. Then he gets into a car accident, comes out as gay, moves to Florida by himself, and becomes a con man. Soon, he lands himself in prison and meets the love of his life, played skillfully by Ewan McGregor.

All those prison escapes are hilarious, and there are many, with Carrey going all in to portray this peculiar yet oddly charming individual. Though sort of a tragicomedy, the playful screenplay, directing, and editing balance the more serious parts with good humor. I Love You, Phillip Morris is one of those movies that lives and dies with Carrey's acting chops, which serve as the driving force behind one of his most underrated projects. McGregor is a wonderful companion, sharing half of the lunacy with great results.

5 'The Mask' (1994)

1994 was a huge year for Jim Carrey, and The Mask is one of the reasons why. Carrey excels as Stanley Ipkis, a bank teller who happens upon an ancient mask that endows him with incredible powers. This extremely dull-looking garment turns its wearer into a live-action cartoon character, which is obviously the perfect vehicle for Carrey. The special effects aren't bad for the 90s, either. The Mask was originally a much darker comic book, but the film's lighter tone works very well.

Loki's pretty well-known now, thanks to Tom Hiddleston, but Carrey gets to showcase his interpretation of the Norse god, as the mask seems to channel Loki's personality and powers into anyone who puts it on. The Mask was a star-making vehicle for Carrey, and he made the most out of it; he dances, sings, jumps, screams, and does it all with impressive energy. It's truly a bravura performance and an incredible showcase of his abilities. This was also Cameron Diaz's marvelous debut. Is the mask a metaphor for cocaine? Sure looks like it, but the comedy's ultimate message is that you just have to be yourself to be happy.

4 'Liar Liar' (1997)

Fletcher Reed is a defense lawyer who lies all the time and would rather sleep with his boss than attend his 5-year-old son Max's birthday party. However, Fletcher is so good with Max that it's clear he would be a great father if he spent more time with him. Poor Max's birthday wish is simple: that, for just one day, his father can't tell a lie.

Liar Liar is the epitome of a Jim Carrey movie: silly, exaggerated, loud, and endlessly entertaining. Fletcher quickly loses his composure once he realizes he can't lie, and it's a lot of fun to watch him struggle for control over his own body. Carrey overdoes it sometimes, but this is the movie to do just that, and boy, does he make the most out of the gimmick. The film lives and dies with Carrey, and his hectic, often outright deranged energy makes for a very memorable performance.

3 'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show is about Truman Burbank, a kind, mild-mannered insurance salesman living in the quaint town of Sehaven Island. Little does Truman know that he has actually been the star of a reality television show since before he was born. Everyone in his world is a paid actor, including his wife (Laura Linney), and he is constantly being watched by millions of people around the globe.

Directed by Peter Weir, this satire is masterfully realized. The malfunctioning rain is great, those commercials his wife throws into the middle of conversations are beautifully random, and that pessimistic sign at the travel agent's office is hysterical. The Truman Show uses dramatic irony better than most, disturbingly predicting the state of non-stop social media about everyday minutiae today. At the state of it all is Carrey, delivering a career-best, Oscar-worthy performance as a man waking up to life. In 1998, Roger Ebert aptly wrote that "it brings into focus the new values that technology is forcing on humanity."

2 'Bruce Almighty' (2003)

Director Tom Shadyac and Jim Carrey made a hat trick in their third collaboration: Bruce Almighty. Bruce is a Buffalo reporter who's having a hard time making his way up the ladder at work. Bruce is a whiner, and he needs to be endowed with the powers of God to finally get over himself. Enter Morgan Freeman dressed in white, who has a fun time convincing Bruce he's legit.

Whether he's pretending to spasm out in an empty bed, doing an impression of Walter Kronkite, or saying the word "good" as only he can, Carrey brings his A-game in this 2003 comedy. He and the always-funny Jennifer Aniston have b-e-a-utiful chemistry, too, injecting some much-appreciated romance into this otherwise wild and wacky comedy. Carrey's antics as God's temporary replacement are nothing short of hilarious, and the actor is at the top of his game, delivering one of the finest, most unrestrained performances of his career.

1 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective' (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective boasts one of Jim Carrey's essential performances. By posing as a terrible delivery man, Ace begins this feature-length crime parody off to an exciting start. Carrey makes the most out of phrases that any other actor wouldn't think twice about—"Aaaaall righty then,"—meticulously crafting the kind of man who has trained his countless animals to hide from his landlord. (That skunk in the laundry is priceless). Courteney Cox co-stars, and together, they try to find Snowflake the dolphin in time for the Super Bowl.

Carrey probably makes better use of the Mission Impossible music than Tom Cruise himself, and that Aerosmith montage is fantastic. When Carrey puts those sunglasses on, it's clear that the eccentricities of a character like Ace Ventura couldn't have been encapsulated by anybody else. The climax may be a product of its time, but the movie overall still holds up. Saving its funniest scene for last, Pet Detective is the ultimate Jim Carrey film—flippers down.

