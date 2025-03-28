Hardly anyone can make people laugh quite as hard as Jim Carrey can. Widely considered one of the greatest comedic actors of the modern era, Carrey has a talent that can never be replicated. From screwball comedies to heartfelt dramatic roles, he's a man of incredible range, responsible for some of the most enjoyable and iconic movies of the last several decades.

Known for his versatility, manic energy, spot-on impressions, and a vast array of facial expressions, Carrey has carved a name as one of the funniest entertainers in the film industry. Though he's dipped his feet in several genres during his illustrious career, he genuinely thrived in comedies, which he's most successful at. He's known for giving it his all when creating hilarious, laugh-out-loud moments and has contributed to some of the funniest scenes in cinema history. From Me, Myself & Irene to Dumb & Dumber, let's check out some of Jim Carrey's funniest movie scenes in honor of this true king of comedy.

10 Cotton Mouth

'Me, Myself & Irene' (2000)

Let's start with one of Carrey's most underrated gems, Me, Myself & Irene, a 2000 romantic comedy starring Carrey opposite two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. It follows Charlie Baileygates, a good-natured state trooper struggling with dissociative identity disorder as he tries to keep his aggressive alter-ego Hank in check while protecting a beautiful fugitive from her criminal ex-boyfriend.

A hilarious and underappreciated delight that's full of wacky moments, Me, Myself & Irene is an enjoyable flick that wouldn't have worked without Carrey. While there are so many memorable scenes, none are as gut-busting as the Cotton Mouth scene. After taking Irene (Zellweger) to the station to be processed, Charlie takes the time to take his medication so that Hank doesn't slip out. However, the strong pills have a rather noticeable side effect as they make his mouth extremely dry. Only Carrey could have made this scene amazing, thanks to his exaggerated facial movements.