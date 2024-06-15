The Big Picture Jim Carrey's portrayal in The Truman Show is endearing and compelling, while in The Number 23, it's entertaining but contentious.

The film explores the 23 Enigma, blurring reality and fiction, and delves into themes of fate and numerology.

Despite mixed reviews, The Number 23 remains memorable and showcases Carrey's versatility as an actor.

Despite being Hollywood's gold standard for slapstick comedians, Jim Carrey has established himself as a versatile actor capable of playing more than just a pet detective. Watch The Truman Show, you get a Jim Carrey performance that is endearing, compelling, and deeply sympathetic. Watch Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and you get a Jim Carrey portrayal that is heartbreaking, tragic and hopeful all at once. Watch The Number 23 and you get a Jim Carrey that is, well, a lot more contentiously received than his other roles but still thoroughly entertaining.

Among Carrey's more serious films, The Number 23 is an ambitious attempt at psychological drama that fell flat for audiences, critical and casual alike. And, yet, regardless of the negativity around the film, there's something in this project that has remained hidden, but present, in the cultural zeitgeist. Despite being one of his more panned performances, Carrey's role in The Number 23 is strikingly memorable and nonetheless affirms his range as an actor, even if it wasn't as universally appealing to mass audiences.

The Number 23 The Number 23 is a psychological thriller directed by Joel Schumacher, starring Jim Carrey as Walter Sparrow, a man who becomes obsessed with a book that seems to mirror his own life, leading him into a descent of paranoia and compulsion. The narrative explores themes of fate, numerology, and the blurring line between reality and fiction. Virginia Madsen co-stars as his supportive wife, Agatha. Release Date February 23, 2007 Director Joel Schumacher Cast Jim Carrey , Virginia Madsen , logan lerman , Danny Huston , Lynn Collins , Rhona Mitra Runtime 101 mins Main Genre Drama Writers Fernley Phillips Studio New Line Cinema Expand

Jim Carrey Plays a Man Obsessed With the Number 23

The Number 23 follows Walter Sparrow (Carrey), an animal control worker who finds himself trapped by his own fixation with the number 23. After his wife, Agatha (Virginia Madsen), gifts him a book titled, "The Number 23," Sparrow finds himself inexplicably drawn to the narrator, whose life unnervingly bears many striking similarities to his own. The narrator and author of the book, referring to himself as Detective Fingerling, invites readers to picture themselves in his position as he begins his story.

Life imitates art and soon, Sparrow does become entrenched in the same mystery that consumed the author: the 23 Enigma. The 23 Enigma is a sprawling, bizarre conspiracy that connects everything in the world to the number 23. The narrator of the book details all the places he is haunted by the number, whether it be in the letters of people's names or the specific time shown on clocks. So too does Sparrow begin seeing the number pervading everything in his life, such as when he met his wife (he was 23 years old) or their wedding anniversary (October 13, or 10+13=23). Sparrow becomes obsessed with deciphering the prevalence of the number 23, as well as unraveling the mystery behind the author of the book, whose story is too similar to reality to be just a coincidence.

Jim Carrey Branched Out From More Comedic Roles

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While not possessing the same depth as Truman Burbank, nor the same emotional depth as Joel Barish, Walter Sparrow is still one of Carrey's more interesting and nuanced roles. Because the conspiracy around 23 comes with serious stakes, and when Detective Fingerling confesses to murdering his lover after discovering she was having an affair, the similarities Sparrow finds are no longer just a novel coincidence. After her other lover is arrested for the killing, Fingerling writes the book as an extensive suicide note, ending the story abruptly before it's completed. Desperate to find the author of the book, Sparrow draws a connection between the story in the book with the real-life murder of a woman in their city. But after the man who was arrested for the murder denies any involvement, Sparrow's son Robin (Logan Lerman) finds a P.O. box address that they believe traces back to the real author. The owner of the P.O. box and person who published the book is revealed to be a former doctor at a nearby mental institution, which leads to the final knife-twisting plot shift in the movie.

Sparrow discovers the missing bones of the murder victim after reading the 23rd letter of every 23rd word in the book, but Agatha makes an even more startling discovery. After finding the address to the old mental institution, Agatha discovers that Sparrow and Detective Fingerling are one and the same. Ever since he was young, Sparrow had obsessed over the number 23, like his father did before him. The story in the book was his suicide note, his confession to the murder. But after surviving his attempt to take his life, Sparrow's memories are repressed within his subconscious. Confessing the crime, Sparrow is able to free the falsely imprisoned man and lay the victim's body to rest, ultimately attaining peace after accepting the reality of his past.

'The Number 23' Is Just As Memorable As It Is Ambitious

Close

Though The Number 23 was disliked by most critics, currently hovering at 7% on Rotten Tomatoes, the vision and ambition are still evident in the final product. Director Joel Schumacher, with whom Carrey had last collaborated on in Batman Forever, had a stylized vision for the film that is apparent in some strikingly memorable visuals. Whenever Sparrow is reading the book, the contrast and exposure are dialed up to the extreme, conveying bold imagery that sharply contrasts the rest of the movie. In the scene where Agatha discovers the connection between Sparrow and Fingerling, the room is bathed in a dim, bloody red light to create a tense and unnerving atmosphere. While moments like these stand out from the rest of the film, the juxtaposition of visual styles only supports the off-balance absence of reality that is being explored in the psychological drama.

Admittedly, the premise of the film can feel shaky, and the twist isn't exactly a groundbreaking revelation, but both criticisms are lampshaded and addressed in the movie itself. Detective Fingerling explicitly asks the reader to picture themselves as the narrator, expressing a desire to be heard on a more personal level. And, of course, the 23 enigma certainly sounds curious, which most of the characters in the film point out themselves. Many of the connections are flimsy, taking enormous stretches in logic to even make a modicum of sense — it's even noted that it's all probably confirmation bias, where one sees evidence in unrelated topics because they're looking for it. All that absurdity is built into the character, as this obsession is meant to be this destabilizing and un-grounding thought pattern.

The Cast and Crew Also Got Fixated on the Number "23"

Image via New Line Cinema

A perfect case study in symbology and the power of interpretation, the 23 Enigma actually wormed its way into the minds of the cast and crew of the project as well. An article by Jamie Portman reported that those working on the movie, including Jim Carrey himself, found themselves drawing similar connections to the number. Carrey pointed out that Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and David Beckham all wore 23. Virginia Madsen noted that her mother's new home had a 23 in the address. Even Schumacher had to balance his own skepticism when the crew noticed that they were doing the 23rd take of the 23rd scene on February 23. Were these all coincidences? Or was it a sign of destiny that this film had to be made, and that 23 is a lot more important than people think.

The Number 23 is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO