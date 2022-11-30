Actor Jim Carrey has released his first cartoon after 40 years of being in the movie industry. Carrey shared a sneak peek of the cartoon on Twitter while announcing his plans to leave the social media platform.

In his tweet, the actor stated he was leaving Twitter, adding that he wanted to share a video of his first cartoon before his exit of the social media platform. Carrey revealed he made the cartoon with his friend and director, Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex), while explaining that the inspiration for the untitled cartoon came from a painting he made of a lighthouse keeper standing in a storm to summon the angels. He noted that the aim of the lighthouse keeper is to guide sailors through a treacherous night.

The animated clip, which is just over a minute long, was accompanied by a caption in which the actor stated, “Here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night.” Carrey then ended his tweet by announcing his love for his followers and fans.

The video of the cartoon shared by the actor showed the redhead lighthouse keeper singing to the heavens as his hair and beard blew with the wind. This character of the lighthouse keeper that the actor created with a few words sounds interesting and fun to watch, and is voiced by Carrey himself. From the look of things, this seems to be one of Carrey’s many jokes, especially after he announced he wants to enjoy a quiet life back in April, while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After a career in Hollywood spanning over 40 years, including iconic roles in films like The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, the actor made it known that he plans to retire and enjoy a quiet life.

However, Carrey had revealed that his retirement depends on what the angels bring to him as what people need to see. He joked that if the angels brought him a script that was written in gold ink, he may continue down the road. Could this cartoon about a lighthouse keeper summoning angels be the angel-brought script?