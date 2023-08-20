The Big Picture Jim Carrey's early rejection from SNL didn't discourage him, but instead motivated him to achieve overwhelming success in his career.

Carrey's perseverance and willingness to reinvent himself paid off when he became part of the cast of In Living Color and secured leading roles in hit films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Despite being rejected multiple times from SNL, Carrey eventually made his way onto the show as a guest host and even portrayed Joe Biden during Season 46, proving that rejection is just a detour on the path to success.

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey is best known as one of the greatest comedic talents of the last 30 years. He captivated audiences with his hilarious performances in films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Liar Liar, and Bruce Almighty, which were all massive hits. More recently, he's been beloved by audiences with his performances as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action films. Throughout his career, Carrey has also done incredibly well performing in more poignant, dramatic turns in such films as The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Yet despite all his success, earlier in Carrey's career, he struggled and failed to secure a spot in the main cast of Saturday Night Live. Carrey auditioned for the sketch comedy show three times and was unsuccessful in securing a slot on the show. However, despite being rejected from SNL three times, Carrey channeled that rejection into his overwhelming future success. It’s time to take a look back and see how Carrey’s career continued to thrive and reach greater heights after multiple rejections from SNL.

Jim Carrey Didn't Make the Casting Cut on 'SNL'

Born in Toronto and raised by working-class parents, Carrey was already doing standup comedy work in his teens. Coming from a working-class, blue-collar background, Carrey most certainly inherited the skill of embracing the grind of hard work from his parents. He eventually worked his way up to becoming the opening act for the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield, which eventually netted him an audition on SNL for the show’s 1980-1981 season. Carrey was only 18 years old at this point. His audition video for the show has surfaced online, featuring Carrey's now famous "Post-Nuclear Elvis Presley" impersonation. However, Carrey did not make the casting cut, although then 19-year-old Eddie Murphy did, becoming the youngest cast member ever for SNL at the time.

There is no shame in Carrey's rejection from SNL. Other talented actors who have also been rejected following SNL auditions include the likes of no less than Stephen Colbert, Lisa Kudrow, Aubrey Plaza, Zach Galifianakis, Steve Carrell, Donald Glover, and Kevin Hart — just to name a few. Regarding Carrey never making it onto the cast, creator and longtime executive producer Lorne Michaels addressed Carrey’s auditions in the book Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live. According to Michaels, he was never present at any of Carrey’s auditions, commenting, "Jim Carrey never auditioned for me personally." Michaels continued, "There is an audition tape which we almost played on the twenty-fifth-anniversary show — if he had come that night, we would have. We have all the audition tapes. Carrey, I think, auditioned for Al Franken the year I was executive producer, and Tom Davis and Al were the producers along with Jim Downey." Michaels also later told Vanity Fair in a February 2015 piece, "I wasn't at the Jim Carrey audition, but somebody who was there said, 'I don't think Lorne would like it,' and they were probably wrong, but it doesn't matter. Or maybe they were right—who knows? No one gets it all right."

Carrey also shares a fairly dark account of what turned out to be his third failed audition for SNL. Vulture reported that during an appearance at the New Yorker Festival to promote his then-new Showtime series, Kidding, in October 2018, Carrey recalled one of his failed SNL auditions. When he arrived at the NBC building in Burbank, someone was on the roof of the building and contemplating suicide. Carrey recalled, "I got out of the car in the parking lot, and there was a person trying to work up the guts to commit suicide on the building on NBC in Burbank, and I walked into the building not knowing whether he did it."

Carrey considered the event a bad omen for the audition, which took place for the show's 1986-1987 season. Two comedians from the same audition who did get slotted into the SNL cast were none other than Dana Carvey and the late Phil Hartman. In an interview with The New York Times, Carvey recalled the experience of auditioning alongside Carrey, "I thought, 'Oh, you’re going to get it, Jim.' We were in some kind of holding room, and I remember Phil [Hartman] saying to Jim: 'Well, you’ll get it. Or at least a featured player.'" Unfortunately, Carrey was rejected for the show, yet again, for a third and final time.

Jim Carrey's Career Reaches a Tipping Point

Image via Fox

Throughout the 1980s, Carrey did very well with his standup career, opening for the likes of Buddy Hackett and Dangerfield. He was doing the standup circuit and performing at The Comedy Store, and had even appeared in prominent roles in such films as Once Bitten, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Earth Girls Are Easy. At 20 years old, he made his national television debut for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson 10 months after moving to Hollywood. However, Carrey came to an important realization about his comedy act at one point. He was an impressionist, and most of his bits revolved around doing celebrity impressions.

In a 1994 interview with the late Roger Ebert, Carrey recalled his grand realization about his approach to comedy, "It's been a long road. It's been 15 years professionally. I started in the comedy clubs to do stand-up, which I still do. I did impressions at the beginning, but I got to the point where I saw where I realized you gotta be an original. You gotta be something different." From there, Carrey altered his act. He started coming up with new material that he refined at the comedy clubs, and it required a great deal of trial and error. Sometimes Carrey would go onstage at clubs and perform a completely improvised act. Sometimes it worked, and sometimes it bombed. Carrey had to be willing to let go of his old safety net and completely reinvent himself. It worked.

Carrey’s reinvention in his standup act would eventually pay off. While he didn’t secure a spot on SNL, he did get signed to become part of the regular cast of the FOX Network’s new sketch comedy show from Keenan Ivory Wayans, In Living Color. Carrey was part of the show’s hilarious cast from its first season until the show went off the air in 1994 over five seasons. He brought his new blend of comedy to the show, portraying such memorable characters as Fire Marshall Bill Burns and Vera de Milo. In 1991, he gained his first stand-up comedy television special, Jim Carrey: Un-Natural Act. If you go back and watch the special, you can even see early material that Carrey would later re-appropriate into his Ace Ventura character on the big screen.

The true tipping point in Carrey’s career entailed securing the lead role in the 1994 comedy, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Carrey received a $450,000 payout for the leading role. With a budget of just about $15 million, the film became a gigantic sleeper hit, grossing over $100 million worldwide. From there, following the end of In Living Color, Carrey soon starred in a string of successful hits, such as Dumb and Dumber and The Mask. In 1995, he starred in the sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, reprising his iconic role, and the film was even more successful than the last. He also got his chance at portraying a comic book supervillain, appearing as Edward Nygma, aka The Riddler, in the 1995 hit film Batman Forever opposite Val Kilmer as The Dark Knight and an all-star cast that also featured Nicole Kidman and Tommy Lee Jones.

Riding off a wave of hit films and newfound success, Carrey secured his biggest payday to date, earning a salary of a reported $20 million for the 1996 film The Cable Guy for director Ben Stiller and also starring Matthew Broderick. After toiling for over nearly two decades in show business, Carrey had suddenly become the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, eclipsing the price tags of such well-established movie stars as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Harrison Ford.

JIm Carrey's Career Comes Full Circle

On May 18, 1996, Carrey at long last found his way into the studio for SNL, making his first appearance on the show as the special guest host just under two months before the release of The Cable Guy. After several rejections from the show, he made his debut on SNL as a conquering hero, having just earned the largest paycheck of any movie star. Carrey would make two more guest host appearances on SNL in 2011 and 2014. Then throughout Season 46, he made multiple appearances on the show as United States President Joe Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 Presidential Election. Carrey took the long way around, but he eventually did make it onto SNL, just not the way he originally intended.

Looking back at the career of Jim Carrey, throughout all its ups and downs, it truly defines perseverance and tenacity. The extreme disappointments and rejection by SNL never brought him down. The last rejection in Carrey's final SNL audition, rather than turn him away from show business, only propelled him to further heights. He started coming up with new characters and material, and then he joined the cast of In Living Color, which was followed by bigger and more successful film roles. Within a few years, he soon became one of the biggest stars on the planet. Carrey’s career is proof that rejection is sometimes part of a bigger journey, and you can still accomplish your dreams in unexpected and surprising ways. Carrey has told the story many times before. In the 1980s, he wrote himself a check for $10 million for "acting services rendered," and about 10 years later, he eventually received a check for that amount. Through hard work and perseverance, Carrey eventually made his dreams come true.