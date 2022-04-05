With director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Jim Carrey about playing Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik in the anticipated sequel. During the fun interview, Carrey talked about how he prepares for a role like Robotnik, the way he will push himself to his limits when he makes a movie, how he figured out how the emerald would affect his character, and how only five percent of the jokes he comes up with will make it into the movie. In addition, we talked about the way George Lucas changed VFX and sound in movies and why The Empire Strikes Back has such a special place in his heart.

In the sequel, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero and gets his wish when Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. To help save the world, Sonic teams up with Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore.

George Lucas’ influence on visual effects and sound in movies.

How the Star Wars film were the perfect mythology.

Does he prefer Star Wars or The Empire Strikes Back?

Why Empire Strikes Back has such a special place in his heart.

How much is he coming up with his performance and improvisions in advance and how much is it in the moment?

How he writes 100 jokes before filming and 5 will get in the movie.

How he is always working when he makes a film and exhausted to the point where he doesn’t want to make another movie after he’s done.

How he figured out the way the emerald would affect his character.

Here’s the synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

