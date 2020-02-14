Jim Carrey on Channeling His Manic Mid-90s Energy for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

–

Watching Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog is like stepping out of a time machine directly into 1994. The loose-limbed comedian has spent a few years delving into the darker side of comedy, occasionally taking on straight dramas, but his performance as Dr. Ivo Robotnik is injected with the type of unpredictable mad-man energy that shot him into superstardom, cherry-picking all the best parts of Ace Ventura, The Mask, and even a bit of Batman Forever.

When I sat down with Carrey to discuss Sonic, we discussed whether that energy comes from the same place it did three decades ago.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on Friday, February 14.

Is there anything Jim Carrey can do really well, really fast?

Whether the energy he puts into the role of Dr. Robotnik comes from the same place as it did in the early parts of his career, and how he’s able to still channel it today.

As an actor who has been in a wide array of classics, which of his movies does he think will get re-made or rebooted first?

What does he think happened after the end of The Truman Show?

Here’s the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog: