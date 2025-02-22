Steven Spielberg is a director whose name carries a lot of weight in Hollywood. Whether it's crafting the blockbuster as we know it with Jaws or securing A-list cameos for Casper, Spielberg's influence reaches far and wide. For that very reason, he's managed to work with many talented people and turned out many great movies. Who could forget Tom Cruise's sci-fi collabs with Spielberg, which led to Minority Report and War of the Worlds? Or the career-best performance Liam Neeson delivered in Schindler's List? Yet there's one actor who's never found himself on the set of a Spielberg movie: Jim Carrey, and it isn't for lack of trying. Both Carrey and Spielberg have tried, and ultimately failed, to work with each other on three separate occasions.

Jim Carrey Wanted a Specific Role in ‘Jurassic Park’

Image via Universal Pictures

Back in the early '90s, Carrey had yet to become the comedy superstar film fans know him as. He was mostly known for his work on In Living Color and had a few bit parts here and there. But it turns out that he auditioned for Jurassic Park, specifically the role of Ian Malcolm. Casting director Janet Hirshenson recalled that Carrey was determined to get the part, and it showed in his audition. "He was really into it. I think he really wanted the role. He was good, it was a totally different way to go. I remember he came in very enthusiastically," she told SyFy Wire when interviewed for Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary. Ultimately, Jeff Goldblum landed the role, and Hirsehnson said that it had to do with the way both men approached the role: Carrey was more over the top while Goldblum brought a dry sense of humor to his audition. But even though Carrey didn't land the role of Ian Malcolm, he wound up becoming a superstar in 1994 when Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb & Dumber all became box office hits.

Jim Carrey and Steven Spielberg Lost Two Major Movies... and the Same Actor Took Over