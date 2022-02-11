Fan-favorite characters returning portrayed by the iconic actors who played them to sell ads during the Super Bowl has been a trend for years now. Mike Myers reprised his role as Austin Powers villain Dr. Evil for a General Motors’ Super Bowl ad. Now comedic legend Jim Carrey is reprising his iconic role from 1996's The Cable Guy.

In a tweet, Carrey posted a video with the caption “This Sunday…he’s back… and he just wants to connect!” In the 10-second teaser, Carrey gears up in the traditional gear of cable technician Ernie “Chip” Douglas as he fastens his tool belt and uses a lint roller to capture lint on his uniform, and finished off with his trademark drill. The ad ends with Verizon's red checkmark.

Adweek had details on the ad featuring Carrey, promoting Verizon's 5G Internet service. Andrew McKechnie Verizon CCO and svp had this to say on the cable guys return: Carrey was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time—you can’t get a better moment than the Super Bowl to do something like this, Hopefully, when the viewers see it, it will feel like a great story both from a cultural standpoint and, in terms of 25 years later, what The Cable Guy ultimately represents.”

Related: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

The Cable Guy was a 1996 satire starring Carrey, Matthew Broderick, and Leslie Mann, and directed by Ben Stiller with appearances by George Segal, Jack Black, Owen Wilson, Charles Napier, Janeane Garofalo, David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Andy Dick, and Kyle Gass. Broderick, an unassuming guy who needs a cable hookup, opposite Carrey, a stalker who desperately wants a friend. “Chip Douglas” is the name the cable guy uses to introduce himself to Broderick’s character, Steven; after a series of awkward moments between the pair, newly single Steven makes the regrettable decision to accept Chip’s invitation to hang out the next day. Their acquaintanceship quickly intensifies with Chip taking things to the extreme, exhibiting some disturbing behavior. Critically, the film obtained less-than-favorable reviews upon its initial release, however, it has since received a strong cult following over the years. The teaser can be seen below:

Alrighty Then! 'Ace Ventura 3' in the Works at Amazon With 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Writing Team Attached Spank you very much for this good news, Morgan Creek.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email