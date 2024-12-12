Jim Carrey once had plans to retire from acting. But all of that changed when it was announced that he's reprising his role again in Sonic The Hedgehog 3. Now, the actor is considering returning to a classic role he did in the 2000s, which is the Grinch in How The Grinch Stole Christmas. However, the actor has one condition before signing onto a potential project.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Carrey stated that if he were to play the iconic Dr. Seuss character once more, it would have to be done through motion capture. He cited that his Grinch costume contained so much makeup that he could "hardly breathe." The only reason he was able to endure it was because he was thinking of the children who would be watching this movie.

“Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch. The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process. The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world.”

Released on November 17, 2000, How the Grinch Stole Christmas was a children's fantasy comedy based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name and generated over $346 million at the global box office. The film was poorly received by fans and critics alike, generating a low 49 percent critics score and an average 58 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite the negative reviews, the movie received numerous nominations, most notably at the Oscars. It was nominated for "Best Art Direction," "Best Costume Design," and won "Best Makeup." Meanwhile, Carrey's performance was nominated for a Golden Globe, The Kids' Choice Awards, and the Saturn Awards.

Jim Carrey's Acting Career, Explained

Starting his career in 1977, Carrey has become a well-known comedy actor but has also done a few serious roles. Some of the works he's known for include The Truman Show, Bruce Almighty, Dumb and Dumber and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Other notable projects that he was featured in are The Mask, Batman Forever, and most recently, the live-action Sonic The Hedgehog films. Throughout his career, the actor was nominated and won a handful of awards. Some of them include winning "Best Actor" at the Golden Globes for his work on The Truman Show, numerous Kids' Choice Awards nominations and a handful of wins, and a BAFTA nomination for his work in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In 2022, it was announced that Carrey was planning to retire from acting to enjoy a "quiet life." The actor is currently 62 years old, so it makes sense why he'd want to call it quits. In an interview with Acess Hollywood, he stated that "he's done enough", which prompted his decision to end his career. But it seems plans have changed as Carrey will star in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Dr. Robotnik and Gerald Robotnik.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream on Fubo.