Jim Carrey is undeniably one of film's most gifted comedic performers. He established himself as the preeminent lovable goofball in blockbuster comedies like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber during the 90s. So we get that audiences want as much of that version of Jim Carrey as possible, but the versatile actor has taken some dramatic roles that get overlooked because viewers may not have been ready for them. The rubbery-faced genius of the laugh genre had already made a move toward more serious roles when he joined a stacked cast in the Oscar-nominated epic The Truman Show in 1998.

So when he delivered one of his best and most earnest dramatic roles in 2001's period piece The Majestic, directed by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption), fans and critics somehow overlooked it. Carrey has never been given enough credit for his overall acting chops. Maybe it's partly the actor's fault for being so sublime and Jerry Lewis-esque in the comedy world, but this particular serious role deserves a deeper look. This heartfelt and heart-wrenching movie deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as The Truman Show as well as his other well-regarded dramas, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Man on the Moon.

What Is 'The Majestic' About?